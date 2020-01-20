Dj Juba wants to show you the reality for women Djs in Nigeria with ‘Assurance’

Dj Juba might not be a name you know in the Nigerian media scene, but perhaps you should, especially because of her most recent documentary project.

It shouldn’t be news to anyone that the Nigerian entertainment industry has suffered greatly from misogyny. It is prevalent in the conversations around which female musicians are allowed to ascend into positions of influence within the industry and the narratives that follow musicians who break through the glass ceiling and become successful enough to be immune to the pressures of the industry. Singers like Yemi Alade and Tiwa Savage have been dogged with rumours that their careers are a consequence of their romantic or professional affiliations to their male business partners, managers and collaborators.

UK based Dj, Dj Juba was born and raised in Nigeria, and migrated to Europe where she started her career as Dj and filmmaker. She co-founded “Boko! Boko!”, a UK based DJ collective that creates spaces for women to experiment with Djing and find gigs within London’s UK music scene. Challenged by the misogyny in the music industry and the sexism targeted specifically at Disc Jockeys within the industry, she decided to control the narrative and create a platform for women in the industry who are on the front lines of opening spaces for female DJing in Nigeria and beyond.

Assurance, her new documentary follows the work of Nigerian Djs and the unique challenges they face asserting their authenticity in the industry, finding work and fitting into an industry where women are expected to be hypersexual to be considered commercially viable for music labels. Discussions on gender, access, security and future prospects all feature in the documentary, so does Dj Cuppy.

If not for anything else, Assurance is a rare window into the spaces women are created in male dominated spaces and definitely worth a watch