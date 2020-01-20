Dj Juba wants to show you the reality for women Djs in Nigeria with ‘Assurance’

Dj Juba

Dj Juba might not be a name you know in the Nigerian media scene, but perhaps you should, especially because of her most recent documentary project.

It shouldn’t be news to anyone that the Nigerian entertainment industry has suffered greatly from misogyny. It is prevalent in the conversations around which female musicians are allowed to ascend into positions of influence within the industry and the narratives that follow musicians who break through the glass ceiling and become successful enough to be immune to the pressures of the industry. Singers like Yemi Alade and Tiwa Savage have been dogged with rumours that their careers are a consequence of their romantic or professional affiliations to their male business partners, managers and collaborators.

UK based Dj, Dj Juba was born and raised in Nigeria, and migrated to Europe where she started her career as Dj and filmmaker. She co-founded  “Boko! Boko!”, a UK based DJ collective that creates spaces for women to experiment with Djing and find gigs within London’s UK music scene. Challenged by the misogyny in the music industry and the sexism targeted specifically at Disc Jockeys within the industry, she decided to control the narrative and create a platform for women in the industry who are on the front lines of opening spaces for female DJing in Nigeria and beyond.

Assurance,  her new documentary follows the work  of Nigerian Djs and the unique challenges they face asserting their authenticity in the industry, finding work and fitting into an industry where women are expected to be hypersexual to be considered commercially viable for music labels. Discussions on gender, access, security and future prospects all feature in the documentary, so does Dj Cuppy.

If not for anything else, Assurance is a rare window into the spaces women are created in male dominated spaces and definitely worth a watch

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Edwin Okolo January 17, 2020

Another win for Nnedi! Binti is coming to the small screen

Finally, I can be public about it! We are adapting Binti into a TV series at @hulu. I’m co-writing the ...

Editor January 16, 2020

Nigeria might be getting its ‘The Bachelor’ with ‘Ultimate Love’

Considering how many seasons of The Bachelor we have collectively consumed as a nation, it is a bit of a surprise that ...

Edwin Okolo January 15, 2020

The results are in! Multichoice won the 2019 Pay TV wars

Remember when cable tv was a luxury only the rich could afford? Thankfully fierce competition in the market has made ...

Edwin Okolo January 14, 2020

A little late to the party, but Nigeria is finally getting in on media propaganda

Every year Hollywood churns out a good number of ‘war dramas’. You know, those films with a tragic protagonist signs ...

Nelson C.J January 10, 2020

Hallelujah! Nigerian universities are finally getting a chance to move with the times

Alongside decaying structures, lack of learning equipment, obsolete teaching materials and excessively theorized curriculums with little to no practical classes ...

Nelson C.J January 9, 2020

Speed Darlington vs. Tunde Ednut: The place of consent and appropriation in social media entertainment

The line between growing one’s virtual brand off the material other people have produced and affiliating with a known brand ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail