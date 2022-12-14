Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss dead: DJ on Ellen Degeneres Show ‘dies by suicide’ aged 40

40-year-old Stephen “tWitch” Boss has reportedly passed away.

According to TMZ, the DJ, who rose to fame for his performances on the Ellen Show, died by apparent suicide.

Stephen began spinning records on Ellen’s show in 2014 and continued until the show’s cancellation earlier this year.

In 2020, Ellen promoted Stephen to executive producer of the program.

According to a law enforcement source, Stephen’s wife Allison Holker reportedly ran into an LAPD station on Tuesday because she was extremely worried that he had left the house without his car, which was uncharacteristic of him.

Shortly after, according to reports, the police were called about a shooting at a hotel in Los Angeles; there, Stephen was discovered dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A few short weeks before he passed away, Stephen posted a heartfelt statement on Twitter.

“One of my favourite parts of flying on a cloudy day is when the plane breaks through the clouds to reveal the beautiful day that’s just beyond the cloud ceiling.

“A great reminder for life on the vastness of the idea that ‘everything will be alright’.

“And if we can just know, have faith that just beyond whatever clouds are on our perceived ceiling, are clear skies full of potential possibilities and promises,” the DJ wrote in one of his last social media posts.

Tributes have been pouring in for the star, with singer Tamar Braxton commenting on Allison’s latest Instagram post: “Sisssssssster my heart is broken. I’m sooooo sorry.”

Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen added: “Praying for your family.”

“Heartbreaking I am so sorry for your loss. Sending love and light to your beautiful family,” penned Kyle Richards.

Stephen’s So You Think You Can Dance co-star Rudy Abreu wrote: “My heart is broken right now finding out this news… I am so sorry and I love you..”

When he dazzled on So You Think You Can Dance back in 2008, Stephen first came to public attention.

Stephen transitioned into acting and made appearances on a number of programs before playing Jason in Step Up and Magic Mike XXL.

After the Ellen Show ended, Stephen appeared to be content to spend more time with his wife, whom he wed in 2013, and their three children, Weslie (14), Maddox (6), and Zaia (3).

Just three days ago, Stephen and Allison celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary.