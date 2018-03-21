Dj Spinall, Efya, Ric Hassani to join Wizkid and 2baba at Gidi Fest 2018

With barely two weeks and the countdown to Gidi Culture Festival 2018 in full swing, the event organisers have added more names to the already stacked line-up. March 30 promises to be a Good Friday at Hard Rock Café Beach Front, Landmark, Oniru.

The diverse heavy hitting line-up now includes Dj Spinall, Ric Hasani, Ghanaian Songstress EFYA, Tay Iwar, Odunsi, while the duo of Spanky and Jess will host the show.

When asked about the line-up, Chin Okeke, one of the founders explained that “it had to be special for our 5th edition and we wanted to make sure there was something for everybody”.

This year the organisers have introduced the Next Gen Stage, which they will be curating and promoting in partnership with Universal Music. The stage serves as an ode to a very progressive movement of young determined creatives who aren’t taking no for an answer and challenging the status quo. So it only makes sense that they have their platform.

Tickets are still on sale at www.gidifest.com and accredited resellers.

