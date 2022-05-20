Don’t be too late, TECNO is offering you an all-expense paid trip to Kenya

Nobody will pass off a chance to win an all-expense paid trip to KENYA with the winner of Nigerian Idol Season 7. So if you are still thinking, dreaming, waiting, or thinking you have enough time, then you are wasting time because this promo is ending on the 7th of June.

Don't be too late, TECNO is offering you an all-expense paid trip to Kenya

Do we have your attention? Here’s how to participate.

There are two ways to participate in this promo: offline and online.

For offline, all you need to do is:

  1. Visit a TECNO store nearest to you.
  2. Purchase a TECNO CAMON 18 or Phantom X smartphone and get a raffle ticket which qualifies you for a chance to become one of the lucky winners. There’s more. You will get an instant gift when you buy any POP 5 GO, POVA NEO, or SPARK 8P.

For the online it gets more interesting, all you have to do is:

  1. Choose any of the songs performed by your favorite contestant in the Nigerian Idol Season 7
    show.
  2. Using a TECNO CAMON 18, record a one-minute video of yourself singing the song.
  3. Use the hashtag #TECNOWinATripPromo #TECNOHomeEdition on your social media pages on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.
  4. Invite your family and friends to like the video and show their support. And that is it. You stand a chance of being one of the three winners to travel to Kenya with a celebrity as your closest buddy.

Don’t miss this opportunity to make that secret of yours come true. Rush to a nearby TECNO authorized dealer store now and buy yourself any of the CAMON 18 series, and if you own one already, whip out that CAMON 18 and start singing!!! Fortune favours the bold.

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Sponsor May 20, 2022

UBA upgrades Chatbot features, as Leo launches service on Instagram, Google Business Chat

Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has announced the expansion of the services of Leo, its Artificial Intelligence ...

Sponsor May 13, 2022

The Scent of Passion’s Executive Producer, Yalile Giordanelli speaks on the central theme of love

Telemundo premiered a brand-new telenovela series titled The Scent of Passion (Café Con Aroma de Mujer) which airs every night ...

YNaija May 11, 2022

Nigerian activist, Yemi Adamolekun bags prestigious Global Citizen Prize

Awards Celebrate Remarkable Changemakers Taking Exceptional Actions to End Extreme Poverty NOW While Fostering Social Change Across the Globe. Renowned ...

Sponsor May 9, 2022

ARM Labs partners Techstars to support, deepen fintech development in Nigeria

Fintech startups in Nigeria are to benefit from a new accelerator programme that will focus on investing in early-stage fintech ...

Sponsor May 7, 2022

Infinix Hot12 and Free Fire: A Fast and Fun Experience Reloaded

Infinix has continued to provide smartphones with progressive technology, stylish design and next-level entertainment. The partnership with Garena Free Fire ...

Sponsor May 6, 2022

FCMB Millionaire Promo goes digital, to reward 23,000 customers

More excitement for customers as First City Monument Bank (FCMB) announced Season 8 of its widely famous and successful annual retail campaign, ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail