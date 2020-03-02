Don’t panic over Coronavirus – Buhari, Three Chinese nationals quarantined in Plateau | 5 Things that Should Matter Today

Nigeria may disintegrate due to Buhari administration’s impunity – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has expressed fear of Nigeria disintegrating under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Obasanjo who disclosed this at Frederick Fasehun 1st Memorial Lecture on Saturday February 29, stated that there is still a window of opportunity to stop a “possible and indeed likely agitation for self-determination that will be violent, destructive and all-empowering.”

Three Chinese nationals quarantined in Plateau

Three Chinese Nationals who are workers in a mining site in Wase town of Plateau State, have been quarantined for suspected case of the novel coronavirus. Commissioner for Information in Plateau, Dan Manjang revealed that the Chinese citizens who flew into Abuja on Wednesday February 26, travelled down to Jos, the Plateau State capital on Thursday February 27.

Health minister Osagie Ehanire says China has shared Coronavirus treatment with Nigeria

Minister of Health, Ehanire Osagie has disclosed that they have received the treatment procedure for coronavirus (Covid-19) from China. Osagie made the announcement on Friday February 28, while also revealing that China did that out of its good gesture and relationship with Nigeria. The Minister also disclosed that the Asian country has successfully treated over 4,000 cases of the deadly disease.

Veteran Nollywood actor Kayode Odumosu is dead

Veteran Nollywood actor, Kayode Odumosu is dead. The actor who was ill for a while, died today Sunday March 1st. His passing was announced by actress Foluke Daramola Salako.

President Buhari appeals to Nigerians to not panic over Coronavirus

President Buhari has expressed sadness over the recent confirmation of a case of Coronavirus in Lagos. In a statement released by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, President Buhari noted that the virus still found its way to Nigeria despite the ardent efforts of the government regarding preparedness and response measures put in place in the country’s borders and beyond.

He urged Nigerians not to panic about the news of this first case of Covid-19 in the country, as undue alarm would do citizens more harm than good.