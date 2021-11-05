DR Congo: Women mobilise money to get gang rape suspects to court | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you may have missed out on:

DR Congo: Women mobilise money to get gang rape suspects to court

After the trial of an alleged gang rape case was postponed due to lack of funds, some women on Thursday mobilized an amount of $450 for the judicial service in Lubumbashi, in the southeastern Democratic Republic of Congo to arraign the ten prisoners accused of the act into court. – africanews reports.

Nine anti-Abiy groups team up as Ethiopia recalls ex-soldiers

Nine Ethiopian opposition factions have signed an agreement in the United States to form an alliance against Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, whose government called on former soldiers to join its yearlong fight against Tigrayan forces and their allies. – Aljazeera reports.

New Marvel movie ‘Eternals’ banned in Nigeria over homosexual scene

The Nigerian National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) under the leadership of Alhaji Adedayo Thomas has barred cinemas across the country from showing the latest Marvel superhero movie, “Eternals”, DNB Stories Africa reports.

Congo’s Gungu museum: Thousands of artefacts destroyed in fire

Thousands of historic artefacts have been destroyed in the Congolese town of Gungu after a private museum burnt to ashes. – Yahoo! News reports.

Africa pins hopes on ‘breakthrough’ malaria vaccine

A ground-breaking vaccine against malaria has stoked hopes in Africa of rolling back a disease that claims hundreds of thousands of lives a year, many of them youngsters. – The Guardian NG reports.

