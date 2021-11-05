#TecnoxLFW2021: Tecno capture moments on the CAMON 18 at Lagos Fashion Week 2021

For four years running TECNO has been part of the Lagos Fashion Week family, and this year TECNO was the Official Smartphone Sponsor. As always, TECNO didn’t disappoint as social media was awash with memorable highlights from the TECNO booth at the Lagos Fashion Week.

The event had several fashion designers like the Fia factory, Tsemaye Binitie, Adama paris, Assian and many others showing their collections on the runway and the designs were breathtaking and very creative. The runway was colorful and just in case you missed it, check out the creative outfits taken with the TECNO CAMON 18 smartphone.

Asides from the runway activities, the TECNO booth was the place to be! The colorful booth was hard to miss as everyone took turns to take beautiful images. The TECNO booth portrayed the transition from old to new, from just being a phone to becoming more than a smartphone! TECNO is definitely Stopping At Nothing!

Every LFW event, TECNO does not fail to have key industry people like celebrities, fashion influencers and fans. This year the booth graced the presence of “Shine Your Eye” housemates and other fashion influencers. And of course fans who stopped by did not leave the booth without gifts from TECNO.

Lagos Fashion week is the home for all fashion lovers, designers and creative gurus who came out in their numbers, sharing their experiences and talents with all fashion lovers.  The 2021 Lagos Fashion Week is over, but the love for Fashion is still in the air!

Till next year peeps!

What did you enjoy most at the 2021 Lagos Fashion Week?

