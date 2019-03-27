DStv to air controversial ‘Leaving Neverland’ documentary this weekend on M-Net City

The much-debated two-part documentary Leaving Neverland is a global hot topic at the moment, and DStv customers across Africa don’t have to wait long to see why this Channel 4 and HBO co-production has taken the world by storm. Just a few weeks after its controversial premiere in the US at the recent Sundance Film Festival, Leaving Neverland will be screened across two days on M-Net City, DStv channel 115 this weekend.

Part one will be aired on M-Net City on Saturday, 30 March at 8:40pm WAT, while part 2 will follow on Sunday, 31 March at 8:40pm WAT. To accommodate these screenings, M-Net City will reschedule The Blacklist S5 on Saturday and Stan Lee’s Lucky Man S3 on Sunday.

Fan of these shows can catch the next episodes as follows:

• The Blacklist S5 episodes 17 & 18 on Saturday 6 April

• Stan Lee’s Lucky Man S3 episodes 7 & 8 on Sunday 7 April

Directed and produced by five-time BAFTA-winner Dan Reed, the four-hour long Leaving Neverland unpacks the story of two individuals: James Safechuck and Wade Robson, now-adult men in their 30s, who befriended Jackson at the ages of ten and seven respectively. Through gut-wrenching interviews with Safechuck and Robson, as well as their mothers, wives and siblings, Leaving Neverland crafts a portrait of sustained abuse, and explores the complicated feelings that led both men to confront their experiences after both had a young son of their own. Playing out against the backdrop of our collective experience, the film documents the value of breaking silence, even when it implicates a powerful and revered figure.

“Bringing Leaving Neverland to African screens is testament to the fact that DStv brings the most compelling content to the continent as quickly as possible,” says MultiChoice Nigeria Chief Customer Officer, Martin Mabutho. “Please note, however, that documentary is not suitable for younger viewers as it contains strong language, discussions of self-harm and graphic descriptions of child sexual abuse.”

Among the line-up of channels which have already acquired the documentary are Network Ten Australia, DR Denmark, VPRO Netherlands, SVT Sweden, ProSieben Germany, Channel One Russia, VRT Belgium, NRK Norway, TVNZ New Zealand, Discovery Italy, DBS Israel, Amedia Russia, YLE Finland, Fox Asia, Front Row Middle East, RUV Iceland, M6 France, HBO Latin America, HBO Portugal and Movistar + in Spain and HBO CEE. Additionally, there are a considerable number of deals which are currently in the final stages of negotiation.

Leaving Neverland airs on M-Net City channel 115 on DStv with part one on Saturday, 30 March at 8:40pm WAT, and part two on Sunday, 31 March at 8:40pm. Please note that the EPG may take a while to reflect the aforementioned updates. Viewers on the move can also watch the documentary on DStv Now.

Critical reception of the contentious documentary includes:

“Hard to watch, tougher to ignore, impossible to forget…a portrait of bravery.” – Rolling Stone

“Overwhelmingly powerful and convincing.” – Variety

“Among Leaving Neverland’s remarkable achievements is Reed’s empathetic skill at providing the proper context.” – Screen Daily.