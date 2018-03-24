Dwin The Stoic’s “Take Flight” is that rare Nigerian rap-pop crossover that actually works

The first hallmark of a ambitious pop song is the sudden appearance of of a shredded electric guitar strings in the middle of the second verse. “Take Flight” Dwin The Stoic’s second single off upcoming his debut album Heavy Heart (slated for independent release in June 2018) has more than its fair share of the pop obsession with horns and conventional percussion, which while tainted with the tinniness of synthesizers, more than serve their purpose. They provided the necessary heart swells that every good pop song needs.

But that doesn’t mean that the singer has forgotten the kind of audience he is up against. Nigerians can be notoriously fickle and yet somehow unchanging. “Take Flight” tries to compensate for this with distinct conga drums, light enough that they do not hijack the song’s mainstream pop sound, but with just enough flair that the ever fidgety Nigerian listener is gifted with a familiar beat to listen to. Grounded by those persistent horns, the single reallhy takes flight.

Dwin The Stoic’s greatest asset is his songwriting, which has been honed by years of creative writing and story telling. As he tells in a few short lines of love that has fractured to the point where both parties have to choose whether to mend their relationship or move on to other things. That allows him more than enough space, to let his two features, normcore rappers PayBac (who just put out his first EP) and BarelyAnyHook (who has the ear of the ‘New Age’ movement) really tear up the beat. Each rapper shows up and shows out, each playing off the other’s tangential approach to the genre. By the time the song comes to its kitschy dance break ending, you’re more than sold on all the artists, at least I was.

Dwin the Stoic’s two singles thus far have been on extreme ends of the spectrum, and one thing is clear, Heavy Heart will be interesting. No matter how we slice it.

Listen to Take Flight here.