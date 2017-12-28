Enjoy that warm, fuzzy, Christmassy Coke Studio 5 Christmas Song

The lights were flickering, the melody was magical, slow rhythmic movements on stage, the Christmas spirit was indeed present as Chidinma and Kenya’s Sauti Sol sang their version of the Christmas Carol titled, “It’s the most wonderful time of the year.”

The song ignited a warm, fuzzy, Christmassy feeling in the air and hearts of the audience.

You would agree that Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year and the reasons why are not farfetched.

Christmas brings the end of the year break. It reassures us of the beginning of the New Year where great opportunities abound. The mood, food, nostalgic weather, gifts, outings and of course the decorating all add up to why Christmas is a time to look forward to. If you are lucky, you get to visit Santa Claus, who comes visiting all the way from the North Pole…LOL!

I’m sure you had a wonderful Christmas celebration this year and the New Year will be filled with bounties.

Enjoy the Christmas Carol by Chidinma and Sauti Sol.

Watch the video here and sing along: