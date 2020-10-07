Album Review: Niniola delivers on ‘Colours and Sounds’ but it may be time to evolve

From MTN Project Fame, to showing ‘Maradona’ stuff on ‘This is Me’ album and getting a Grammy nomination for her contribution to Beyoncé’s ‘The Lion Gift: The King,’ Niniola Apata, popularly known as Niniola, is one artiste who has patiently crafted her way to become one of the highly rated feminine force in the Nigerian music industry.

Following her debut album which came in 2017, Niniola is back with a sophomore offering, ‘Colours and Sounds.’ For the strides she had made, a second album was anticipated to be a statement of profound impact.

The phrase, ‘Colours and Sounds,’ further heightened appetite of fans for the new body of work from the acclaimed Queen of Afro-house. Afro-house, as a genre, is a blend of Afrobeats and house. The genre of ‘house’ is characterised by fast-paced dance music and repetitive rhythms. Fans of Niniola would agree that this is the style that has defined her music over the years with infusion of elements of Afrobeats.

The 15-track project explores dominantly Afro-House with only a few tracks in pure Afrobeats. Nini deserves credit for an apparent daunting task of infusing ‘colours and sounds’ on her Afro-House style. Across the album, one could hear traditional South African ‘Amapiano’ and Jamaican dancehall elements. At one point, she was all Fela, at another it was Angelique Kidjo-esque.

In terms of content, tracks such as ‘Innoncent fagbo’ and ‘Boda Sodiq’ help to drive home feminist messages. Apart from ‘Omo rapala’ and ‘Designer’ which had already been released as singles, ‘Night day’ featuring Nonso Amadi, ‘So serious’ featuring Sauti Sol are some of the tracks which should easily impress her audience.

The track, ‘Look like me,’ particularly, will be difficult for the Nigerian audience to relate with. Although it may impress as an unnecessary waste of music time, the song is completely ‘house’ and it appears Niniola had her international fan base in mind with it.

While Niniola might feel justified with the tag ‘Colours and Sounds,’ after her efforts to introduce new and foreign elements to her peculiar Afro-house style, staying true to Afro-house all through the album with only a couple of exceptions appears more downside than upside for the album. One would have expected her to leave her comfort zone and try out other genres entirely and not hybridize.

With ‘Colours and Sounds,’ a casual observer of the album cover art would be prepared for diversity, experimentation and assortment of sounds and styles. However, it becomes different flavours of the same sound meal. Moreover, halfway through the album, the motif fast-paced pop was already becoming less fascinating.

Overall, the album does not belie the talent of the award-winning singer and songwriter. However, in a generation where artistes constantly evolve to avoid being caught up with, going forward, Niniola may need to consider her absolute devotion to Afro-house.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Kola Muhammed October 6, 2020

Lil Frosh’s fall before rise; a step in the right direction for the industry

The trending tale of violence between Lil Frosh and girlfriend, Gift Camille has reached its climax with Lil Frosh’s contract ...

Kola Muhammed October 6, 2020

Laycon trends on YouTube’s most watched artistes and fans are ready to push him all the way

Following the recent graduation at the Big Brother Naija Lockdown edition, the leader of the newest set of brand influencers ...

Kola Muhammed October 4, 2020

Simi is ‘Restless’ with love, sounds from the other side and other talking points from her new EP

Having already made impression this year with ‘Duduke’ which, reportedly, has garnered over 13 million streams, Simi returned with another ...

Kola Muhammed October 3, 2020

Deep Dive: 60 years after independence; has Nigerian music come of age?

Nigeria’s independence anniversary should not just be about politics or governance, it is supposed to be emancipation across every sector ...

Kola Muhammed October 1, 2020

#NigeriaAt60: Here are 7 songs to include on your playlist for the Independence anniversary

  In the course of the storied history of Nigeria, through the ups and downs (military and democratic regimes alike), ...

Kola Muhammed September 29, 2020

FIFA ’21: Fireboy, Burna Boy and Rema feature another milestone for Afrobeat 

When Beyoncé released an album in 2019 that featured a lot of African stars, the world bowed to an African ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail