Entertainment Roundup: Ariana Grande to return to Manchester for a benefit concert, Did Pia Mia steal Phyno’s song? | More stories

Here are the biggest stories from the weekend and others that unraveled while you slept – and are still buzzing this weekend.

Ariana Grande will be returning to Manchester for a benefit concert

23-year-old pop star, Ariana Grande is clearly not over the terror attack that claimed 22 lives and injured 59 at her concert in Manchester.

Grande took to Twitter on Friday to pen an essay where she let out a lot of emotions and displayed strength.

Her message read in part, “I am sorry for the pain and fear that you must be feeling and for the trauma that you, too, must be experiencing. We will never be able to understand why events like this take place because it is not in our nature, which is why we shouldn’t recoil. We will not quit or operate in fear. We won’t let this divide us. We won’t let hate win“.

Grande also revealed a grand plan.

“I’ll be returning to the incredibly brave city of Manchester to spend time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honor of and to raise money for the victims and their families,…”

She shared a link to a campaign where money would be raised to help victims of the tragedy and their families.

Did American singer, Pia Mia steal Phyno’s song?

Hold up! We can’t provide answers to that question yet but can only report that strong comparisons have been drawn between Pia Mia’s newly released song “I’m a fan” and Nigerian rapper, Phyno’s 2016 song with the same title.

Phyno’s I’m a fan features Mr Eazi and Decarlo and is on his 2016 album, Playmaker. Track 13 precisely.

Pia Mia’s I’m a fan was released this May and features R&B singer, Jeremih.

Phyno is yet to publicly claim his song or accuse anyone of theft so we wait.

The Voice Nigeria returns to television on June 18 but first, here’s a teaser

Reality singing competition, The Voice Nigeria is back! Well almost…

This year’s edition will feature hosts IK Osakioduwa and Stephanie Coker plus a new judge, Yemi Alade who will be replacing 2face Idibia.

Here’s the teaser: