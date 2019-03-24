Entertainment roundup: Cardi B and J.Lo to star in stripper revenge film ‘Hustlers’; Don Jazzy signs new artiste Rema to Mavin Records | Other stories

Here are the biggest stories you may have missed in entertainment during the week and others that unraveled while you slept – and are still buzzing today.

Lionsgate releases latest trailer for ‘John Wick 3’

We are already less than two months away from the release of John Wick 3: Parabellum, and each new glimpse at the culmination (and possible conclusion) of Keanu Reeves’ spectacularly violent adventure makes it look better than the last.

Feast on your eyes on the latest visuals that shows Reeves on a bike killing bad guys, mid-chase, with guns and then a sword.

Cardi B and J.Lo to star in stripper revenge film Hustlers

Hustlers, a stripper revenge film about a group of strippers banding together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients, couldn’t have found a better cast. Grammy award rapper Cardi B will be making her feature film debut in a picture that also recruits Jennifer Lopez, Julia Stiles, Lili Reinhart, Constance Wu, Keke Palmer and Mercedes Ruehl. Inject this movie into our veins right now, we pray.

Inspired by a 2016 New York Magazine article, the movie will be written and directed by Lorene Scafaria.

Don Jazzy signs new artist Rema to Mavin Records

Mavin boss Don Jazzy took to social media to unveil the latest recruit, Rema, to the Mavin label.In the shared post, Don Jazzy wrote, ‘Today another Mavin is Activated. Mavin/Jonzing is excited to present the newest MAVIN. Rema is a super talented young artist I have no doubt is going to be the future of Afrobeats.”