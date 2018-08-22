Entertainment Roundup: Davido releases much anticipated ‘collabo’ with Duncan Mighty, gifts fan N1m | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today:

Afro-Pop Star and 2018 BET International Act winner, Davido has released the much anticipated collaboration with Port Harcourt Boy, Duncan Mighty.

The single ‘Aza’ which also features Peruzzi and Fresh VDM (producer of the song) is another love song from OBO and is expected to have its video released soonest.

The DMW boss also used the opportunity to put smiles on the face of a fan, after gifting the Instagram user, Chinwendu Unachukwu, who was randomly picked from a list of fans who dropped their account numbers on his comment section, N1 million naira.

The fan took to his Instagram page few hours later, to express her delight at the gift by displaying screenshot of the bank alert, as she urged fans to download the new song.

Hip hop recording artiste, Olamide has dropped a new single, titled  ‘Criteria’.

The release of ‘Criteria,’  which is a rare love tune from the YBNL boss, is coming days after he announced the release of another hot single-  Motigbana‘ 

The song is produced by Pheelz.

American Singer, Madonna has fired back at critics claiming she spoke too much about herself in her tribute to the late Aretha Franklin at Monday’s MTV Video Music Awards. 

The “Queen of Pop,” who took to her Instagram page on Tuesday to react to the criticisms, accused them of having “short attention spans” and being “quick to judge,” explaining that she had been asked to share “any anecdotes I had in my career connected to Aretha Franklin.” 

“I did not intend to do a tribute to her! That would be impossible in 2 minutes with all the noise and tinsel of an award show. I could never do her justice in this context or environment,” 60 year old Madonna added.

Im with the Winner!! The beautiful @camila_cabello ! So proud of her! 🌈💕🎉. And just to clarify: I was asked to present video of the year by MTV! And then they asked me to share any anecdotes I had in my career connected to Aretha Franklin! I shared a part of my journey and thanked Aretha for inspiring me along the way. I did not intend to do a tribute to her! That would be impossible in 2 minutes with all the noise and tinsel of an award show. I could never do her justice in this context or environment. Unfortunately most people have short attention spans, and are so quick to judge. I love Aretha! R.E.S.P.E.C.T. 🙏🏼. I Love Camilla! Congrats! I LOVE my dress! AND. I love-L O V E!! ♥️ and there is nothing anyone can say or do that will change that. #vmas #postivevibes

