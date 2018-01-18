Entertainment Roundup: Davido threatens to publish names of his debtors | More stories

Here’s everything you may have missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unraveled through the night.

Davido is publishing a list of his debtors

Singer Davido is angry at many of his debtors who have refused to pay him. The DMW boss has given deadline after which hr would ake their names public.

He took to snapchat on Wednesday, threaning to call out names of his debtors, some of who he said are in government.

“Putting out a list of those owing me in this Lagos very soon..some think say dem dey government ok na we go see where the post go take you!! SCAMMER!! plenty talk nor dey full basket! If you don’t pay me by today I’m releasing your name to the public,” he wrote.

Kemi Adetiba reveals cast of sophomore movie, “King of Boys

After recording huge success with “The Wedding Party”, Kemi Adetiba has revealed the cast of her upcoming movie “King of Boys”.

Some of the actors featuring in the movie include Adesuwa Etomi, Sola Sobowale, Akin Lewis and Omoni Oboli. Rappers Ill Bliss and Reminisce will be making their debut movie roles. Others are Paul Sambo, Osas Ajibade, Toni Tones, Sani Muazu, Demola Adedoyin.

Katy Perry reacts to plastic surgeries rumours

After rumours of her numerous plastic surgeries, Katy Perry has finally opened up.

In an interview with Refinery29, the “Swish, Swish” singer admitted she’s gotten fillers, but everything else is entirely real.

“I’ve done lasers and got [filler] injections under my eyes for the hollowing—which I’d recommend for everyone who wants a solution for their dark circles—but all of my assets are real,” she revealed. “People tend to think they are fake, but it doesn’t really matter.”