Entertainment Roundup: Harvey Weinstein’s former assistant is suing him for sexual harassment | More stories

Catch up on the biggest entertainment stories from yesterday and others that unraveled while you slept – and are still buzzing this morning.

Burna Boy releases new album, ‘Outside’

Following two successful listening parties in Lagos and London, dancehall singer, Burna Boy has released his highly anticipated album, Outside.

The 13-track album features ‘More Life’, a song which Burna Boy says was inspired by his experience with Canadian rapper, Drake. It also features ‘Heaven’s Gate’, a fast-tempo track which sees Burna teaming up with Grammy-nominated British singer, Lily Allen.

Earlier in the week, top Nigerian artistes, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage and Mr Eazi attended Burna’s listening party in London. It was hosted by BBC1 Xtra’s Eddie Kadi.

Harvey Weinstein’s former assistant is suing him for sexual harassment

His former assistant, Sandeep Rehal is suing Weinstein stating claims that she was required to clean up semen and condoms on his office couch after his sexual encounters while she worked with him.

According to TMZ, Rehal claimed that on several occasions, Weinstein said to her, “What’s wrong Sandeep, is the tampon up too far today?” and he would brag like “I am Harvey Weinstein and you are at Weinstein University. I decide whether or not you graduate”.

Rehal who worked with Weinstein in 2013 is suing “Weinstein, The Weinstein Co. and Bob Weinstein for unspecified damages”.

Identity of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s match-maker revealed

According to E! News, Violet von Westenholz, a childhood friend of Prince Harry played cupid in the couple’s love story.

It was revealed that Violet, 33-year-old daughter of former Olympic skier, Baron Piers von Westenholz, set them on a blind date in 2016.

E! New’s source said, “Harry was having a really hard time finding anyone.It’s hard enough finding someone new to date. He can hardly go on Tinder or a dating app like normal people, but to meet someone that you actually connect with, that was proving to be almost impossible.”

“It was something he had confided in his closest friends about; he was ready to meet someone but it was so hard to actually find the right person.”

“Meghan had been a part of the London social scene for a while and had slotted into the high society set really easily. And so when Harry told Violet he was having trouble finding someone, Violet said she might just have the perfect girl for him.”