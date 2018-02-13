Entertainment Roundup: Kim Kardashian vows to sue media outlets for revealing identity of her surrogate | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unraveled while you slept – and are still buzzing today.

Ubi Franklin pictured with estranged wife, Lilian Esoro

After their marriage hit the rocks in 2016, actress Lilian Esoro and her estranged husband, Ubi Franklin have been spotted together for the first time.

The duo and their son were photographed with some friends in a picture shared on social media.

It is yet to be confirmed if the couple who broke up for unknown reasons are back together.

Kim Kardashian is pissed at the media

Kim Kardashian is not happy that the identity of her surrogate was leaked by the media.

On the latest episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim stated that every detail has been made public.

“Just so you know it’s like every detail has come out,” Kim tells Kanye West over the phone of the leak. “And I’m just like so upset. Like, the nationality of the surrogate, how old she is, where she’s from, that she’s registered a democrat, she has two kids. They know every last detail about her.”

“I just think it’s so invasive and so frustrating that the identity of our surrogate and all her personal information got leaked,” the mother of three later says.

Kim then calls up her lawyer. “They literally have information about the surrogate that I don’t know. That is what weirds me out,” she tells her attorney, adding, “I want to make it very clear we will literally sue the s–t out of them.”

Davido releases new single ‘Flora my Flawa’

DMW boss, Davido has released ‘Flora my flawa’, his first single of the year. The song whose visual was also released is about love.