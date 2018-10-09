Entertainment Roundup: Mercy Aigbe denies reports she got her mansion through a ‘sugar daddy’, Baba Sala dies at 82 | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today.

Baba Sala dies, aged 82

Nigerian comedian, Moses Adejumo, popularly known as Baba Sala, has died, aged 82.

Baba Sala died in Ilesa on Sunday evening and his body was deposited at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Complex Annex in Ilesa.

Brymo explains why he went semi-nude for his music video and his performance in London

Nigerian Singer, Olawale Ashimi, aka Brymo, got people talking when he first released a music video where his butts were all over the screen and when he did same in a performance in London.

In an interview with Punch, Brymo said, “That was the way our forefathers used to dress before the arrival of the West. As a matter of fact, some months ago, a picture circulated on the Internet of a wealthy Igbo farmer who dressed that way in 1930. I just wanted to remind people of our past. It surprises me that people are shocked whenever I dress that way. That was the same way I dressed in the video for my song, Heya. In this part of the world, we are mostly consumers; not creators. If the advanced world should come here and take all of their technologies, we would be left naked.

However, I appreciate the people who follow my music and see it as a form of artistic expression. Those are the people I do this for. For those who don’t like it; sorry, I don’t know what to do about that.”

DMW singer, Mayorkun says meeting Davido was a blessing

Mayorkun said, in a chat with Punch, “I will continue to remember the day I met Davido for good. He has really been a blessing to me and I will always appreciate him. He is a very good person because he didn’t know me from Adam before offering me a deal with his label. Even when I tell people how our paths crossed, they don’t believe. He took me as a brother from day one and he has been very instrumental to the growth of my career.”

Mercy Aigbe denies reports her newly acquired mansion is from a “sugar daddy”

The Nigerian actress wrote on Instagram, “Dear Bloggers, the mumu upcoming scriptwriter! and association of instablog bad belle, jobless commentators….this house you see in this picture was bought with my hard work and God’s grace( not that I owe y’all an explanation)……..since you have taken it upon yourselves to be in my business, pls employ a very good private investigator, a pastor, an Alfa or a Babalawo to help you in further investigations….so you won’t be peddling stupid rumours that has no iota of truth in it!….let me quickly warn you that more is coming oh!!! Because something HUGE is cooking 😄😁😁😁I am just getting started 😁😁💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥 Just one house una wan DIE !!!!!! Wait till you see what is next!….. RADARADA…….

It’s Bruno Mars’ 33rd birthday and he ‘hires’ Ed Sheeran to sing him happy birthday

On Monday, while backstage at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee the singer made fellow musician Ed Sheeran serenade him.

You know you’ve made it when you can hire Ed Sheeran to sing you Happy Birthday #ExtraForever! #HappyBrunoMarsDay!” Mars captioned a clip of Sheeran singing.

In the video, which was shared on Instagram, Sheeran can be heard belting “Happy birthday to three-time Super Bowl-performing Bruno.”

Kanye West deleted his social for health reasons

Kanye West deleted his social media – again – and according to PEOPLE, “Kanye got to the point where he realized his rants were becoming unhealthy. This is why he deleted his account.

West, who has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, recently revealed he’s off his medication following his lengthy off-air, pro-Trump rant at Saturday Night Live and his controversial tweet about the 13th Amendment.

When he gets into these Twitter rants, it’s very difficult for him to stop. It’s like an obsession and it actually affects his life. He knows it’s not healthy, so he wants to take things down a notch,” the report says.

