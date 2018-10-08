Today’s Noisemakers: Burna Boy, Umeh, Jimi Agbaje, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Burna Boy

After he sold 02 Arena in London…

Cheers!!

2. Umeh Oma

Flood took over their area, and instead of worrying about it they used it as swimming pool 😭 When life gives you lemons, make lemonade out of it. pic.twitter.com/dPgc3WKXUc — Umeh and 99 others (@UmehOMA) October 8, 2018

This one is not lemonade oo. They can ‘acquire’ infections from the water na.

3. Ohimai Amaize

Dear @Atiku, please consider forging an alliance with @AsiwajuTinubu that will produce @AkinwunmiAmbode as your running mate for 2019. This will lock down the South-West. With this masterstroke, you are easily the next President of Nigeria… #AAAA #NigeriaDecides2019 — Ohimai Godwin Amaize (@MrFixNigeria) October 8, 2018

You people should come and see strategy oo.

Ambode and Atiku?

4. Jimi Agbaje

Fellow Lagosians, In the months ahead, I will present a number of proposals which make up my vision and plans for Lagos State. I will also do my best to meet as many of you as possible and explain these plans, beliefs and convictions. — Jimi Agbaje (@jimiagbaje) October 8, 2018

Customer daada ni has come again – after four years in oblivion.

5. Knight of Delta

The excessive use of social media leads to an overinflated sense of importance, and worsens narcissistic and megalomaniac tendencies. — Bill Gates’ Maiguard (@knightofdelta) October 8, 2018

Baba your English is too much.

Anyway, he MIGHT be saying that the use of social media can lead to an excessive superiority complex.

6. King Million

You will just die trying to impress friends who probably don't give a damn about your feelings… — Ibom God (@KINGMILLION01) October 8, 2018

In other words, don’t pay too much attention to what other people have to say.

You can listen though.

7. Joe Abah

Ebonyi, with one of the smallest allocations from the Federation Account is not owing. Good governance is very often a choice, just like bad governance. https://t.co/EXiFCnoe8R — Dr. Joe Abah (@DrJoeAbah) October 8, 2018

Key phrase… Good governance!!!