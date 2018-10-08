Today’s Noisemakers: Burna Boy, Umeh, Jimi Agbaje, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Burna Boy

After he sold 02 Arena in London…

Cheers!!

2. Umeh Oma

This one is not lemonade oo. They can ‘acquire’ infections from the water na.

3. Ohimai Amaize

You people should come and see strategy oo.

Ambode and Atiku?

4. Jimi Agbaje

Customer daada ni has come again – after four years in oblivion.

5. Knight of Delta

Baba your English is too much.

Anyway, he MIGHT be saying that the use of social media can lead to an excessive superiority complex.

6. King Million

In other words, don’t pay too much attention to what other people have to say.

You can listen though.

7. Joe Abah

Key phrase… Good governance!!!

