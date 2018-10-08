The Late 5: Fayose threatens to leave PDP; Learn from the credibility and transparency of our primaries – PDP tells INEC, APC | More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today:

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti, has threatened to leave the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) over claims that there are plans to sideline him, especially after former Vice President Atiku Abubakar emerged as the flagbearer of the party for the 2019 presidential elections.

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has said the transparency and credibility of its Presidential primaries in Port Harcourt, serves as a direct lesson to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the All Progressives Congress (APC), on how elections should be conducted in Nigeria henceforth.

In a statement issued by the party’s spokesman, Kola Ologbodiyan on Sunday said the exercise shows that citizens, irrespective of their individual and group interests, are capable of holding peaceful and credible elections that meet global standards.

“The PDP charges INEC to stop blaming voters, accept responsibility for its failure to conduct credible elections and learn from our presidential Primary, as we approach the 2019 general elections,” part of the statement read.

There are indications that the Federal Government will announce the new minimum wage this week, following the submission of the outcome of deliberations with organised labour by the Tripartite Committee to President Muhammadu Buhari.

President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), who made this known while speaking with newsmen on Monday in Abuja, said the committee reconvened and deliberated for two days on a new minimum wage that was acceptable to all employers of labour in the country.

“I want to assure workers that all has been concluded and will be passed for signing within the week,” he said.

The immediate past Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development and governorship candidate of the United Democratic Party (UDP) in Taraba, Senator Aisha Alhassan, on Monday received 50,000 supporters of the All Progressive Congress into the UDP.

At an event held at the Unity Hall in Jalingo, she assured the defectors of justice and equal treatment in the UDP.

“Due to unfair treatment and injustice against me and my supporters, I have decided to leave the APC with over 50,000 of my supporters to the UDP. My supporters and I have left APC and would work for the success of the UDP at all levels in the state,” Uba Mairiga, a leader of the defectors said.

Former Interior Minister, Abba Moro, on Sunday, picked the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) ticket to contest the Benue South Senatorial election in the 2019 general elections in the state.

According to the results of the rescheduled Senatorial election announced by Secretary of the PDP Electoral Committee, Sunny Agbade, at the Aper Aku Stadium, Makurdi, Moro polled 461 votes to defeat Joseph Ojobo, who polled 365 votes, while Mike Onoja came third with 165 votes.

And stories from around the world:

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Chinese Foreign Minister and State Councillor Wang Yi aired their grievances in the open on Monday during a brief visit to Beijing by Washington’s top diplomat, amid worsening relations. (Reuters)

Britain said on Monday it could not agree a divorce deal with the European Union without a framework pact on future relations, throwing down the gauntlet to the bloc which also says it cannot move on talks until London does. (Reuters)

The controversial far-right candidate in Brazil’s presidential election, Jair Bolsonaro, says he will not tone down his rhetoric ahead of the second round. (BBC)

The Nobel Economics Prize was on Monday awarded to American economists William Nordhaus and Paul Romer for “integrating climate change” and “technological innovations into long-run macroeconomic analysis.” (AFP)

Cameroon’s opposition candidate has claimed victory in Sunday’s presidential polls despite a government warning not to announce unofficial results. (Al Jazeera)