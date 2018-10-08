Fayose threatens to leave PDP “if the need arises”

The outgoing governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose, may be set to leave the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) over claims that there are plans to sideline him, especially after former Vice President Atiku Abubakar emerged as the flagbearer of the party for the 2019 presidential elections.

There are reports that Fayose and the governor of Rivers, Nyesom Wike, backed the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Aminu Tambuwal, who came second in the party’s presidential primaries.

In a statement on Monday, Fayose said: “We have no regret aligning with Governor Wike to support Governor

Tambuwal for the presidential ticket and no apologies either.

“We kept the party alive and strong when most men became ladies. We never compromised. If any group feels it can do it alone, we will see how far they can go.

“I may renounce my membership of the party if the need arises.

“In the meantime, I and others will continue with our consultations while watching the turn of events.

“We cannot but appreciate leaders that have intervened so far, but this release became necessary to avoid fresh crisis or misrepresentation.”