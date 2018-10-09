The Big 5: Buhari would have arrested me if he had evidence of me being corrupt – Atiku; PDP cautions INEC against bending the rules for APC | More stories

These are the stories you should be monitoring today:

Former Vice President and Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has said that President Muhammadu Buhari would have ordered his arrest if he had evidence of corruption against him.

According to a statement issued by his campaign organisation, “We are not surprised that there is confusion in the President’s camp. We expected that they would be thrown into a catatonic state knowing that HE Atiku Abubabakar’s emergence automatically means the coming end of their ignominious reign,”

“The choice before Nigerians in 2019 is a simple one. Nigerians have a choice of electing a lively candidate with a record of providing 50,000 jobs to Nigerians in his private capacity versus the lifelessness (apologies to President Donald Trump) of a candidate under whom Nigeria lost 11 million jobs and became the world headquarters for extreme poverty,” the statement read in part.

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has cautioned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) against manipulating the processes relating to conduct of primaries of political parties ahead of the 2019 elections, in order to accommodate the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara.

National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Monday, said that the Zamfara State chapter of the APC had not conducted any congress, and by the provision of the law, it had no candidates in all the elections, since the window for the conduct of all congresses and related processes for the election of candidates for various offices for the 2019 general elections ended on Sunday.

“The PDP is aware of a clandestine meeting today between topmost officials of INEC and Zamfara State government, where INEC was instructed to manipulate the system and bend the rules to accommodate the APC. We insist that the laws guiding our elections must be upheld, as the PDP will never accept anything short of that,” he said.

A former Inspector General of Police (IGP), Suleiman Abba and sets of protesters from different states of the federation were at the National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday, to protest alleged imposition of candidates by the party during its just concluded National Assembly primaries.

Many of the protesters from Kano, Nasarawa, Niger, Jigawa and Enugu states said they were at the party secretariat to register their displeasure over what some of them described as injustice bearing several placards with inscription such as: No To Oshiomhole’s Dictatorial Rule; On Justice We Stand; We Want Senator Musa; and No To Imposition Of Candidates.

The former IGP who bought the party’s expression of interest and nomination forms for N7 million to vie for the Jigawa South senatorial district ticket, rained curses on the party leadership and berated the Oshiomhole-led NWC who initially cleared him but later disqualified from participating in the primaries without stating any reason to have done so.

The Plateau Government has declared Wednesday, October 10, 2018, a work-free day to enable residents to vote in the state’s local council elections.

According to a statement by the Acting Secretary to the State Government, Richard Tokma, who advised voters, to exercise their franchise and do so peacefully, to avoid disruption of peace in the state, the elections would hold in 13 of the state’s 17 local government areas.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, has warned lawyers to desist from actions that hinders the speedy resolution of cases at the Supreme Court, directing that lawyers and others involved in the resolution of pending cases must ensure that hearing dates are strictly adhered to and unnecessary adjournments avoided.

Justice Onnoghen who issued the directive through a statement signed by his special assistant on media, Awassam Bassey, on Monday, stated that “the Supreme Court diary is full with appeals set down for hearing up to the year 2021.”

“The situation therefore leaves no room for unnecessary adjournments arising from lack of diligent prosecution, poor preparations or non-appearance by Counsel. Accordingly, the Hon. CJN says this means that any matter that is assigned a date must be heard and determined one way or the other on that date,” the statement read.

And stories from around the world:

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has invited Pope Francis to Pyongyang, South Korea’s presidential Blue House said on Tuesday. (Reuters)

President Donald Trump has apologised to his new Supreme Court justice Brett Kavanaugh for what he described as a “campaign of lies” during the confirmation hearings. (BBC)

Investigative group Bellingcat on Monday identified the second suspect in the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal as a trained military doctor employed by Russia’s GRU military intelligence agency. (AFP)

The United States asked judges at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to throw out a claim by Iran to recover $1.75bn in national bank assets seized by American courts. (Al Jazeera)

At least 40 lawmakers in Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative Party are willing to vote down her possible Brexit deal if it leaves the United Kingdom ‘half in and half out’ of the European Union, a senior rebel lawmaker said on Tuesday. (Reuters)