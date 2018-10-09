Fidelity Bank launches ‘GAIM 3’ to create value for customers

Fidelity Bank Plc Monday, announced the launch of Season 3 of the “Get Alert in Millions” promo (GAIM 3).

At a press conference in the bank’s head office in Lagos, the MD/CEO, Nnamdi Okonkwo appreciated “esteemed customers for their loyalty and patronage.”

Mr Okonkwo said the ‘Get Alert in Millions Promo’ was the 8th promo in 11 years and is designed to create value and opportunities for customers.

He added that “Excellence in Customer Service“, which is the theme of this year’s Customer Service is going the extra mile to ensure that customers are happy and satisfied with the Bank’s products or services.

Mr Okonkwo says it pays to stay with Fidelity Bank listing three reasons, the Savings Scheme (GAIM 3 and others before it); the Fidelity Loyalty Scheme and; the strengthening of financial inclusion, encouraging the savings culture and empowering customers.

He also talked about the ease customers enjoy with Fidelity to include, Online Banking; Instant Banking *770# and Flaskey.

In his brief remarks, Mr Okonkwo says the bank is all-inclusive as it is an SME Bank which has set up a full-fledged SME division.

In attendance were the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), Lagos State Lottery Board, Consumer Protection Commission (CPC), EXCO Colleagues, Staff Members, Valued Customers, Gentlemen of the Press.