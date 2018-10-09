VPcube Studios celebrates 4th anniversary, set to support four young female entrepreneurs with TFESS photography training

TFESS

VPCube Studios, a commercial photography company with specialty in maternity, child and family photography, is set to celebrate its fourth anniversary this year, as the brand recently unveiled its plan to train four female photography enthusiasts through The Future Enterprise Support Scheme (TFESS) photography seminar, which is set to hold in Lagos on 22 – 26, October, 2018.

The training will be provided by seasoned photographers such as the Creative Director, VPcube Studios, Bunmi ‘Queen B’ Adebimpe; Bayo Omoboriowo, the official photographer of President Muhammadu Buhari; Yagazie Eguare; Creative Director Gazmadu Studios, Tope Horpload of Horpload Works; Kola Oshalusi, Founder, Business Of Photography Conference and Tolani Alli, the documentary photographer to the governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi.

Announcing the initiative, the creative director said, “The journey with The Future Enterprise Support Scheme was quite interesting, especially the opportunity it offered me to learn, network and collaborate. Just two weeks after the training, I was able to create my business model and launch our product offerings. As we celebrate our fourth year in operations, we strongly believe that there are so many young Nigerians out there who can also explore this chance to improve their lives”.

VPcube studios, which also offers event coverage, seeks to inspire lifestyles through bespoke products in modern photography, offering products and services to reach mothers right from the pregnancy stage, through the delivery of the newborn and after by capturing various stages and special moments during the child’s growth and development.

Interested participants can join the sponsorship by uploading a short video with (brief introduction, your passion and plans after the training) and give four reasons why they should be selected to join the photography training using the hashtags provided on VPcube Studios’ Instagram page (@vpcubestudios).

For more information, visit www.thefutureafrica.com/tfess-training.

