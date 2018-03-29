Entertainment Roundup: R Kelly accused of grooming 14-year-old as ‘sex pet’ | More stories

Media mogul, Linda Ikeji is engaged

Popular blogger and media personality, Linda Ikeji is engaged.

According to BroadwaY TV, the blogger is set to get married to an ex-boyfriend who once travelled abroad.

Actress, Toyin Abraham congratulated the media personality on her Instagram page.

Her sister, Laura Ikeji also posted a congratulatory message on Instagram.

Congrats Linlin @officiallindaikeji 😍😍😍😍😍 A post shared by Laura Ikeji Kanu (@lauraikeji) on Mar 28, 2018 at 5:20am PDT

R Kelly accused of grooming teenager as ‘Sex Pet’

Singer R Kelly is facing another accusation of sexual assault on a 14-year-old.

In a recent interview granted by one of his former girlfriends, Kitti Jones on BBC3, she was groomed by him, and forced to have sex with him and others at least 10 times in a “sex dungeon”.

She claimed that her relationship with the singer began in 2011 and lasted for three years.

“I was introduced to one of the girls, that he told me he ‘trained’ since she was 14, those were his words. I saw that she was dressed like me, that she was saying the things I’d say and her mannerisms were like mine. That’s when it clicked in my head that he had been grooming me to become one of his pets. He calls them his pets,” she revealed.

In 2017, Kitti said had said she was physically abused and forced to have sex with other women . She said she first met the singer in 2011 at an after-party following a concert in Dallas, and they both quickly began a texting relationship.

Brymo releases controversial video for ‘Heya’

Singer Brymo has released a controversial visual for his single ‘Heya’, off his new album ‘Oso’.

In the video, Brymo is almost nude, except for a little covering at the front region while playing a piano under a bridge.

Watch:

Travis Scott sued for canceling pre-Super bowl gig

Travis Scott bailed on a concert in Minnesota the night before the Super Bowl, but held onto the cash he was paid in advance for it, according to a new lawsuit.

An entertainment events company called PJAM claims it paid the rapper $150k upfront, plus $10k to his booking agent to perform at Myth Nightclub near Minneapolis on February 3. According to the docs, PJAM also arranged for a private jet for Travis, and spent a lot of dough promoting the show, but he backed out hours before.

Sources close to Travis said at the time it was due to weather and logistics, but according to the docs, PJAM says Scott “refused to show up to the event.”