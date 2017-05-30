Entertainment Roundup: Skales releases second album “The Never Say Never Guy”, Harry Styles calls 14-year-old Manchester terror attack victim | More stories

Here are the top stories from yesterday and others that unraveled while you slept through Monday night – and are buzzing this morning.

Phyno is mad at PulseNG over an article

Online magazine, Pulse published an article it claimed contained the backstory of the fresh controversy surrounding American singer, Pia Mia’s song “I’m a fan” and Phyno’s song with the same title.

Pia Mia has been accused of jacking the song from Phyno as the latter released his version in his 2016 album.

Pulse’s writer suggested in the article that Pia Mia’s producer had made the beat for Phyno but could no longer work with the rapper for other reasons, so Phyno had another producer copy the beat for him.

Whatever the real story is, Phyno is not here for Pulse’s explainer. He took to Twitter to sound a warning and he wasn’t smiling.

I am very disappointed @pulsenigeria247 and their dumb ass reporters .. Don't publish what u Knw nothing about, do ur research atleast .. — EZEGE 1 (@phynofino) May 29, 2017

Say hello to The Never say Never Guy

Skales is super excited to introduce his fans to The Never say Never Guy.

No need to be confused. That’s the title of his second album and it was officially released on Monday.

The Temper singer announced the release of his 20-track album via his Instagram:

The album features American actor and singer, Rotimi Akinosho, known to many as Dre on Starz series, Power. Yeah, that Dre! Nice catch, Skales.

Burna Boy, Wande Coal, Davido, Tekno, Timaya and Sardokie are some of the artistes on The Never Say Never Guy album.

Is it okay to just call the album TNSNG?

Harry Styles calls 14-year-old Manchester attack victim

Harry Styles has suddenly been all up in our faces this past few weeks.

The other day, he was on James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke and now he’s out here acting the darling.

The One Direction singer made a phone to Freya Lewis, a 14-year-old victim of last Monday’s terror attack on Manchester Arena that claimed 22 lives.

According to E! News, “the teen suffered multiple fractures, lacerations and burns after being hit by flying shrapnel from the explosion” and lost her best friend, Nell Jones.

Freya reportedly spent 10 hours in surgery and had just come out of sedation when Harry called.

Harry spoke to her and told her he loved her.

Patrick Elis is a daddy!

Yay! Music video director, Patrick Elis is a dad.

Elis welcomed his daughter, Neema on Monday and took to Instagram to share an adorable photo.

Welcoming my beautiful baby girl Neema to the world You are My joy and happiness A post shared by @patrickelis on May 29, 2017 at 10:53am PDT

He shared another photo with the sweetest caption: “I’ve been called a lot of things in my life, but I know “DAddy ” will be my favorite ❤️❤️❤️”.

We’ll celebrate with this video he shot and directed recently. Watch: