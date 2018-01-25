Entertainment Roundup: Tiwa Savage teases new collaboration with Omarion | More stories

Here are the biggest stories you may have missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unraveled while you slept – and are still buzzing today.

Tiwa Savage features Omarion in new visuals

Mavin/Roc Nation artiste, Tiwa Savage is on a winning streak this season.

The singer who has enjoyed massive recognition in recent months for her Sugarcane EP is now capping things off with a video that will feature American singer and actor, Omarion.

How we know?

Well, she shared a photo of herself and the former B2K singer on Instagram with the caption: “Hmmmm should I let them know the next and final video from the SugarCane EP 🤔

@1omarion what do you think?

Tiwa Savage X Omarion 🔥🔥🔥”

Erykah Badu sees “something good in Hitler”

American singer-songwriter and activist, Erykah Badu is currently under fire for comments she made in a recent interview with Vulture magazine.

Erykah Badu, who is known to be mostly unconventional and unabashed, explicitly said in the interview that she’s a humanist who sees the good side of people regardless of what the world thinks of them, including the infamous Nazi dictator, Adolf Hitler.

Badu said, “I’m a humanist. I see good in everybody. I saw something good in Hitler.” When the interviewer requested that she make herself clear, she said, “Yeah, I did. Hitler was a wonderful painter.”

When prodded further, Badu went on the path of “Okay, he was a terrible painter. Poor thing. He had a terrible childhood. That means that when I’m looking at my daughter, MarsBadu’s daughter with enigmatic rapper Jay Electronica. She also has another daughter, Puma, with the West Coast rapper the D.O.C., I could imagine her being in someone else’s home and being treated so poorly, and what that could spawn. I see things like that. I guess it’s just the Pisces in me.”

She also had good words for veteran comedian, Bill Cosby whose latter years is being plagued with allegations of sexual assault. Badu said, “…I love Bill Cosby, and I love what he’s done for the world. But if he’s sick, why would I be angry with him?” she questioned. “The people who got hurt, I feel so bad for them. I want them to feel better, too. But sick people do evil things; hurt people hurt people.”

Read full interview here.

Simi is Opera’s new brand ambassador

“I’m delighted to be working with such an exciting brand as Opera, helping them introduce Opera News to Nigeria and reminding everyone how awesome Opera Mini is…”, Simi said as she announced her partnership with news app, Opera.

The ‘Joromi’ singer promises a lot of exciting projects in the coming months.