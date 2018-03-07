Entertainment Roundup: Usher and wife Grace Miguel split | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today.

Usher splits with his wife Grace Miguel after a two-year marriage

This was confirmed by  US Weekly after the couple reportedly issued a joint statement on Tuesday, March 6.

The statement reads:

After much thought and consideration we have mutually decided to separate as a couple. We remain deeply connected, loving friends who will continue supporting each other through the next phases of our lives. The enormous amount of love and respect that we have for each other will only increase as we move forward.

The couple began dating in 2009 and got married in 2015.

Ed Sheeran’s world tour derailed by unexploded British bombs and 100 German trees

Ed Sheeran‘s German leg of his Divide tour has ‘fallen apart’.

The British singer was forced to change venues in Essen from the Essen-Muelheim airfield to Dusseldorf because more than 100 British bombs are thought to be buried there.

He was planning to perform in the city, in the western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia on 22 July, but organisers FKP Scorpio were later informed that 103 bombs dropped by British planes are thought to still remain buried and unexploded.

Wizkid to headline Paris’ Afropunk Fest alongside Damian Marley, SZA

Nigerian singers, Wizkid and Nneka, have been included in the lineup of performers for the 2018 edition of Afropunk Fest in Paris, France.

Afropunk, a festival which showcases a diverse lineup of artists and performers from across the globe, is scheduled to hold from July 14 to 15.

SZA, Damian Marley and D’Angelo are some of the other artistes that will perform at the festival.

Wizkid, SZA, Marley and D’Angelo are the main headliners of the festival.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

#YNaija2017Review: Tonto Dikeh’s marriage mess, Murder allegation against Davido | See the top 10 celebrity scandals

Entertainment Roundup: Banky W and Adesua Etomi’s star-studded wedding; $20m herpes suit against Usher dismissed | More stories

Entertainment Roundup: Omotola Jalade, Alter Ego, Gabriel Afolayan nominated for 2017 BON Awards; Usher denies infecting anyone with Herpes | More stories