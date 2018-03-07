[The Film Blog] Watch Forest Whitaker as Desmond Tutu in new trailer for “The Forgiven”

The news that Academy Award winner Forest Whitaker will play Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu was first announced in 2016. The Forgiven made a feature at the just-concluded Pan African Film Festival and now Saban Films have released a new trailer. The Forgiven is directed by Roland Joffé (The Killing Fields, The Mission) and stars Forest Whitaker (The Last King of Scotland, The Butler) and Australian actor Eric Bana (Munich, Troy), and takes place in a post-apartheid South Africa.

Based on the play The Archbishop and the Antichrist by Michael Ashton, Archbishop Desmond Tutu (Whitaker) is appointed to head a nationwide investigation. He’s summoned to a maximum-security prison by a notorious murderer Piet Blomfield (Bana), seeking redemption and clemency. Inside the brutal prison walls, Tutu is drawn into a dangerous, life-changing battle with the cunning criminal. The cast also stars Jeff Gum and Morné Visser.

The trailer kept me in a weird trance, because I wanted to see if Piet Blomfield would go all psycho on the Archbishop in the prison. But there are taunts and mind games, with the seemingly interesting vibe that Piet knows more about the investigation. The Forgiven comes out in cinemas March 9, and is produced by Joffé alongside Link Entertainment’s Craig Baumgarten and Zaheer Goodman-Bhyat of Light and Dark Films. Watch the trailer below.