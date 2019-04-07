Entertainment Roundup: Warner Bros releases tragic first trailer for Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Joker’; Issa Rae engaged to longtime boyfriend Louis Diame | Other stories

Here are the biggest stories you may have missed in entertainment during the week and others that unraveled while you slept – and are still buzzing today.

Warner Bros releases tragic first trailer for Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker 

It’s been long since DC announced that Joaquin Phoenix will play the Joker in a standalone film. And during the week, we were blessed with first footage of Phoenix playing Batman’s arch nemesis. Directed by Todd Philips, the just-released visuals is dark and tragic – he’s beaten up and humiliated in the streets before descending into madness. Joker is out in cinemas October 4.

Issa Rae engaged to longtime boyfriend Louis Diame

Issa Rae and Louis Diame/Photo: Google Images

Issa Rae is engaged to longtime boyfriend Louis Diame. Rae’s Insecure costars Jay Ellis and Yvonne Orji confirmed the news while walking the red carpet at the 2019 NAACP Image Awards over the weekend.

“We’re very excited for her,” Orji told Entertainment Tonight ,with Ellis adding, “We all found out in different ways because we’re all on different text chains. We talk at different times, so we all found out at different times in different ways.”

Bobrisky on set for new movie Bobrisky In Love

During the week actress, Anita Joseph posted a clip on Instagram wherein she and Bobrisky exchanged banter in Enugu, the movie location for Ken Steve Anuka’s upcoming movie Bobrisky In Love. Sure, the movie stars Bobrisky alongside Joseph and we can’t wait to see what the plot details is really about.

 

 

 

