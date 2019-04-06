Award-winning photographer, Emmanuel Oyeleke unveils second solo exhibition, The Huemanist

Nigerian visual artist and fashion photographer, Emmanuel Oyeleke, launched his second solo exhibition themed ‘The Huemanist’, today at Terra Kulture, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The exhibition which was attended by notable personalities, is intended to directly impact the society, as a percentage of proceeds goes towards supporting Women at Risk International Foundation (WARIF), a non-profit organization established to raise awareness and address the prevalence of sexual assault, rape and human trafficking occurring amongst young girls and women.

The Huemanist is a collection of pictures that explore several elements of the human experience. The approach focuses on the innate human capacity to be good, to love, and overcome hardship and achieve self-actualization and satisfaction in life.

Speaking at the event, Emmanuel Oyeleke said, “I hope that the pieces will resonate with the viewers on personal level, and that the viewers will not only see the works and be inspired but be as a mirror reflecting positivity in their lives and society.”

Capturing an optimistic and individualistic outlook about the human experience, the collection employs the use of minimal aesthetics, hues, and floral entities throughout the body of work. The techniques include the use of paint on bodies, large canvas prints to give a life-size experience, collages, multiple exposure, and mixed media.

The week-long exhibition starts on Friday, 5 April and runs till Thursday, 11 April, 2019 at Terra Kulture Art Gallery.

 

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your e-mail address will not be published.

You may like

Sponsor April 6, 2019

First photos: Bolanle Olukanni, Lilian Esoro, Timi Dakolo, Noble Igwe, others turn out for Mitsubishi L200 launch

 Bolanle Olukanni, Noble Igwe, Timi Dakolo, Lilian Esoro, Derenle Edun, Abimbola Craig and Lilian Afegbai were among the personalities who ...

Sponsor April 4, 2019

Funke Bucknor-Obruthe shares story of road to success in Event Planning industry on Binging with GameChangers Episode 4

On episode 4 of Binging with GameChangers, Funke Bucknor Obruthe, who is the founder and CEO of Zapphaire Events which ...

Sponsor April 4, 2019

The Kings & Queens of Hearts Meet Casino Royale will give you serious FOMO!

Hold Up! The Kings and Queens of Hearts Meets Casino Royale was on another level! This has to be the ...

Sponsor April 4, 2019

Say hello to the new faces of Virgin Atlantic

Virgin Atlantic says farewell to the traditional Flying Lady Airline reveals five new “Flying Icons” that represent its customers and ...

Sponsor April 3, 2019

Access Bank announces dual listing of N15 billion Corporate Green Bond

Access Bank Plc. is pleased to announce the dual-listing of a fully certified Green Bond on the FMDQ OTC Securities ...

Sponsor April 3, 2019

Young & Cerebral: First ever Creative Instincts Writing Workshop leaves participants inspired

Over 120 writers across Nigeria came together on Saturday to improve their craft and take their writing career to the ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail