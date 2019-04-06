Award-winning photographer, Emmanuel Oyeleke unveils second solo exhibition, The Huemanist

Nigerian visual artist and fashion photographer, Emmanuel Oyeleke, launched his second solo exhibition themed ‘The Huemanist’, today at Terra Kulture, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The exhibition which was attended by notable personalities, is intended to directly impact the society, as a percentage of proceeds goes towards supporting Women at Risk International Foundation (WARIF), a non-profit organization established to raise awareness and address the prevalence of sexual assault, rape and human trafficking occurring amongst young girls and women.

The Huemanist is a collection of pictures that explore several elements of the human experience. The approach focuses on the innate human capacity to be good, to love, and overcome hardship and achieve self-actualization and satisfaction in life.

Speaking at the event, Emmanuel Oyeleke said, “I hope that the pieces will resonate with the viewers on personal level, and that the viewers will not only see the works and be inspired but be as a mirror reflecting positivity in their lives and society.”

Capturing an optimistic and individualistic outlook about the human experience, the collection employs the use of minimal aesthetics, hues, and floral entities throughout the body of work. The techniques include the use of paint on bodies, large canvas prints to give a life-size experience, collages, multiple exposure, and mixed media.

The week-long exhibition starts on Friday, 5 April and runs till Thursday, 11 April, 2019 at Terra Kulture Art Gallery.