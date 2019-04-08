The Big 5: 2 suicide bombers, 3 others die in Maiduguri attack; FG orders foreigners to leave mining sites in Zamfara | Other top stories

Here are the top stories you should be monitoring today:

PDP accuses Amaechi, others of plotting constitutional crisis in Rivers

The Peoples Democratic Party on Sunday alleged that some leaders of the All Progressives Congress and the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), were working to cause a constitutional crisis in Rivers State. The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, made the allegation at a press conference in Abuja.

He claimed that the leader of the APC in the state, Rotimi Amaechi, who is also the Minister of Transportation, had embarked on fresh moves to subvert the will of the people.

2 suicide bombers, 3 others die in Maiduguri attack

The Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) on Sunday confirmed five persons killed and 30 others wounded in a suicide bomb attack in the outskirts of Maiduguri. Kachalla Usman, the Head of Emergency Response Operations of the agency, made the confirmation in an interview with Newsmen on Sunday in Maiduguri.

Usman disclosed that two female suicide bombers detonated Improvised Explosives Device (IEDs) vests strapped to their bodies in a crowded place at Muna-Dalti area of Maiduguri on Saturday night. He said that three persons and two suicide bombers were killed while 45 others sustained injuries in the blasts.

FG orders foreigners to leave mining sites in Zamfara

The Federal Government on Sunday ordered foreign miners to vacate mining sites in Zamfara States and its environs with immediate effect. Briefing State House correspondents at the presidential villa Abuja, the Acting Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, said that any foreign miner that continues mining activities would have his license revoked.

EU observers for 2019 election depart Nigeria

The European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) has departed Nigeria following the conclusion of the 2019 general election. In a statement in Abuja on Sunday, EU EOM confirmed that the final group of observers left Nigeria on Sunday, while the Chief Observer would return to present the missions final report.

