Ghana Embassy: Free visa to UAE not yet operational; Ethiopian PM urges civilians to join armed forces as war rages | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you shouldn’t miss:

Ethiopian PM urges civilians to join armed forces as war rages

The Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, has issued a call for all eligible civilians to join the Armed Forces as fighting rages in multiple regions of Africa’s second-most populous nation. – The Guardian reports.



At least five dead as wildfires rage across Algeria

At least five people have died in raging wildfires in Algeria as firefighters battle more than 31 blazes amid blistering temperatures and tinder-dry conditions, officials said Tuesday. – Alarabiya News reports.

South Africa court postpones Zuma corruption trial to September

A South African court has again postponed a long-delayed corruption trial against jailed former President Jacob Zuma to September 9 following his hospitalisation last week for an undisclosed medical condition. – Aljazeera reports.

Free visa to UAE not operational yet, says Ghana Embassy

Ghanaian passport holders cannot yet travel to United Arab Emirates, the Ghana embassy in the Arab country has said. – ThisDay reports.

Group protests death of a young Congolese in Indian police custody

27-year-old Joel Shindani, a Congolese student had been arrested Sunday August 1, by the Indian Police for alleged possession of an illegal drug. He would later die in mysterious circumstances a day later. AfricaNews reports.