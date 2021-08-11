BBNaija: Could Pere be the cause of the rift between Queen and Maria?

Last night in the Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eyes House, fans of the show were treated to yet another rumble session, as Maria and Queen went head to head in a slug fest. Last night was also the first time since this season of Big Brother Naija began, where it really felt like things could get violent. The fight between Maria and Queen was so intense that the whole House had to get involved.

Last night, the Housemates decided to have fun outside of the usual truth or dare game, and the idea they came up with, was stage introductions. The introductions were based off of the personalities the Housemates have displayed so far in the House. The man selected to do these introductions was the energetic and playful White Money, and as expected he did an exceptional job, bringing so much life and fun to the game.

While he was introducing Pere, he noted that Pere is a very strategic individual to which Queen responded “true true.” Maria then commented to Queen that she has only been in the House for two days and is already claiming to know Pere.

Queen did not appreciate Maria’s comment, and felt attacked by it. After the Housemates were done with the introductions, Queen called the Head of House; Pere to the room, to whom she expressed how she felt about Maria’s words. She then, against Pere’s wishes, went to speak to Maria about it. Being visibly upset, she asked to speak to Maria, whom she told that she didn’t appreciate what she had said. Maria on the other hand, did not appreciate Queen’s tone of voice and walked out; stating “I’m not going to have this conversation with you.”

Just then the whole thing imploded and both Queen and Maria started raining insults on each other. It took the intervention of the entire House, to get these two off each other’s back, and the Housemates kept intervening even after the fight so they don’t get back to it.

Looking at the entire issue objectively, Maria could have handled it better. Not only did she originally instigate the whole thing with a comment that felt insensitive and rude to the recipient, her action of walking away and dismissing the feelings which by the way she elicited in Queen was disrespectful. Simply put, its easier to make a case for Queen than it is for Maria. Just like the Jackie B incident, the fight was the effect, but Maria’s words was the cause.

But the underlining story to this particular fight is Pere. Even Maria noted that she wants to cut off her relationship with Pere because she continues to be disrespected because of him. It’s no secret that both ladies have a thing for him, and this may be the reason why right off the bat, they refused to understand each other’s feelings and just get to fighting.

The idea that they both have some attraction to the same guy may have clouded their judgement and made their emotions flare, because the reality is, we’ve seen Maria handle more volatile situations better. She handled the whole spilling food on Boma incident with maturity, and calm, and the issue which should have blown up, died down instantly. But this fight with Queen got really emotional really fast, and the question of whether Pere was the catalyst in all this, or not, has to be raised.

The complex relationship between Maria and Pere, and the brewing relationship between Queen and Pere, is certainly a story line to watch out for. Read story here… Also, it’s fast becoming the most interesting turn of events in the House. It’s almost feels like a movie, with anticipation of how all of these will pan out. For this one, we can only grab our popcorns and enjoy the show.