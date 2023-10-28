Events Happening in Lagos This Weekend

Are you looking for places to be this weekend? This is the last weekend before October ends, and if you would like to go out with a bang and celebrate yourself for how hard you have worked this month, this might be your chance to do it.

This weekend, we have places for you to be and events for you to attend, from fashion events to clubs, movie nights, Halloween hangouts, and beach parties.

This weekend, you can choose from any of these events and wear your best dresses as you party the month’s stress away.

Here are the events happening this weekend in Lagos you don’t want to miss.

Lagos Fashion Week (LFW)

The Lagos Fashion Week (LFW) 2023 began on 25 October and will be on the 29th. The Lagos Fashion Week is the best place for any fashion lover to attend as you immerse yourself in the style, art, creativity, and beauty of it all.

Halloween Spooky Night

If you are looking for an event to dress in your favourite costume, then Halloween Spooky Night is the right one for you. Happening on October 28 at Lennox Mall, Admiralty Way; you can make reservations if you are interested in attending.

Spooked

It is the season of Halloween, and to celebrate this year’s Halloween, BenieMania has sponsored Spooked, a hangout that includes scary movies, costume contests, haunted games, and many more. The ticket fee for an individual costs ₦8,000 per book and ₦10,000 at the door. Spooked is located at The Scope, Yaba, Lagos.

Johnny’s Room Live 5

Fans of the Nigerian singer, Johnny Drille, will find this event exciting as it will be held in Muri Okunola Park on October 29. Ticket prices begin at ₦15,850 and can be gotten here.

Sunday at Ilashe

Sunday at Ilashe is an ‘All White’ party that promises to be fun. Take a day out this weekend and wear your best white-coloured outfits as you dance, network, and make some friends. Located at Belleza Beach Resort, Ilashe, the ticket prices for this event begin at ₦20,000 and go on as high as ₦1 million. The party starts from 11 a.m. till 6 p.m.

Lagos Pop-up Market

On the 28 and 29th of October, a sales party with discounts placed on almost all items sold. Take a friend or sibling down to Wole Olateju Crescent, Lekki, and treat yourselves to something new from the Pop-up market as you change your look and wardrobe.