“Ezemmuo unadulterated” “DG of Everything” | TwitterNG says goodbye to Dr Joe Abah

The most beloved of all Director Generals in Nigeria and the epitome of a public servant, Dr Joe Abah, has stepped down as the DG of BPSR (Bureau of Public Service Reforms) and Twitter NG is sad to see him go.

Like his ancestors before him, Dr Joe Abah is a gifted story teller. He used this talent to great effect in engaging folks- cantankerous and  even tempered, overlords and  subjects, altogether on Twitter. Dr Joe Abah wasn’t merely talk, as we know most of our politicians and civil servants to be. He achieved a considerable number of reforms such that at the mention of his name, institutions shivered.

TwitterNG was so in awe of the Public servant par excellence, they caused him to trend on Twitter. See below:

Too soon

Lives touched. Lessons dispensed

These mighty big shoes

The praise singing begins

Family

Tributes

And that’s the way to live a life.

