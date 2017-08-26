“Ezemmuo unadulterated” “DG of Everything” | TwitterNG says goodbye to Dr Joe Abah

The most beloved of all Director Generals in Nigeria and the epitome of a public servant, Dr Joe Abah, has stepped down as the DG of BPSR (Bureau of Public Service Reforms) and Twitter NG is sad to see him go.

Like his ancestors before him, Dr Joe Abah is a gifted story teller. He used this talent to great effect in engaging folks- cantankerous and even tempered, overlords and subjects, altogether on Twitter. Dr Joe Abah wasn’t merely talk, as we know most of our politicians and civil servants to be. He achieved a considerable number of reforms such that at the mention of his name, institutions shivered.

My term as DG BPSR is over. "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." To God be the glory! pic.twitter.com/eKXCseXWmR — Dr. Joe Abah (@DrJoeAbah) August 25, 2017

Having been capped "Waziri Reform" by @bpsr_ng staff, I am handing over to the most senior Director, Mr D.I. Arabi, pending a new DG BPSR. — Dr. Joe Abah (@DrJoeAbah) August 25, 2017

Too soon

So it's true? @DrJoeAbah is actually leaving? I actually ignored this all this whole becos I was so sure our "DG of everything" will never — Dr Yemi Kale (@sgyemikale) August 25, 2017

Be allowed to leave. Though he mentioned it many many times to me even just yesterday I dismissed it expecting to hear some announcement — Dr Yemi Kale (@sgyemikale) August 25, 2017

We'll miss official support of the outgoing DG of @bpsr_ng, @DrJoeAbah, as he rounds up his impactful tenure in office. All the best sir. pic.twitter.com/TrIxdgS2h3 — NIMC (@nimc_ng) August 25, 2017

To @DrJoeAbah: One good turn…. deserves a break. Enjoy it. U earned it. Thank u for showing what's possible… pic.twitter.com/vxmiX3eS4a — Chidi Odinkalu (@ChidiOdinkalu) August 25, 2017

Lives touched. Lessons dispensed

This's a man who took a pay cut to serve his country with such passion & dedication that he inspired many more to want to serve #ThanksDrJoe pic.twitter.com/yA7vyOubbn — Yinka Ogunnubi (@yinkanubi) August 25, 2017

@DrJoeAbah as head of customer service in a bank, I learnt more how to serve people from interacting with you. #ThanksDrJoe — Aijay/cyberagbero™ (@cyberagbero) August 25, 2017

Dear @DrJoeAbah I may have tweeted you in a harsh tone while conveying my message but learnt character along the line #ThanksDrJoe — Chinasa Ikelu (@icinas) August 25, 2017

#ThanksDrJoe for granting me that great opportunity of being the 1st uniform personal to ever act as the DG BPSR for a min. pic.twitter.com/O9ewvVg1p1 — Aliyu Giwa (@aleeygiwa) August 25, 2017

@DrJoeAbah you made it clear that one can be a leader and still relate with the people. Your top-down approach to leadership is superb — World Solution (@adukegeorge) August 25, 2017

Well, you've taught a vast of us how to treat anything committed to our hands, you have taught us diligence, you've taught us how to live — Taiwo Obasan (@afroconomist) August 25, 2017

You showed us how beautiful how society can be, you showed us how we can make things work, you showed us how to be ourselves even in offices — Taiwo Obasan (@afroconomist) August 25, 2017

You set the pace. As a citizen, you engaged with passion. Even in disagreements, you were graceful. I can only wish you stay on but i know/ — OLUWAFERANMI 🇳🇬 (@Kingsglaive90) August 25, 2017

Dear @DrJoeAbah , Simply put, you're everything I want in a mentor. If I successfully become Dr. Ade of Nigeria, it's you!#ThanksDrJoe pic.twitter.com/auDIFFdWyy — Ade Of Nigeria (@Hammdriller) August 25, 2017

These mighty big shoes

You leave colossal shoes to fill @DrJoeAbah – you can be so proud of all that you have achieved. 🙌 https://t.co/CPu85jFENt — Matthew T. Page (@MatthewTPage) August 25, 2017

The new DG will need to pray very well before taking that seat, and will also need to scrutinize the first file very well before signing!!😁😉 — Adesoji (@adesoji45) August 25, 2017

I understand that you must leave your position as DG, BPSR @DrJoeAbah but pls don't leave as DG of Everything. Continue your great job sir — Taiwo Obasan (@afroconomist) August 25, 2017

I will love that you educate and constantly mentor your successor in achieving greater feats because your legacy must continue as a culture — Taiwo Obasan (@afroconomist) August 25, 2017

Finding it hard to bid @DrJoeAbah farewell because it's tough coming to terms with but we need our great institutions to outlast great men🏢👤 — ♠Bello Akinkunmi (@akinkunmy) August 25, 2017

The praise singing begins

He is different thgs to different people. To some, he is just a lawyer, a public servant, a reformist. To others, he's Ezemmuo. #ThanksDrJoe — Yinka Ogunnubi (@yinkanubi) August 25, 2017

Call him Evil Spirit and you won’t be far off or DJ MC Joe and he will respond with a cool old and new school rap. #ThanksDrJoe 😎😎 — Yinka Ogunnubi (@yinkanubi) August 25, 2017

Call him the king of baby boys and you will get a high five. Dr Joe is such an enigma that you can’t but engage him. #ThanksDrJoe — Yinka Ogunnubi (@yinkanubi) August 25, 2017

Congratulations @DrJoeAbah u did it against all odds. Keep making us proud.Amenu celebrates u!Ebonyi celebrates you too.Ezemuo unadulterated — Okenwa James Nwaze (@JamesNwaze) August 25, 2017

The heart of a man like @DrJoeAbah … rare to find. The wit, the will, the wisdom… Ezemmuo himself! Ebeano stand up!!!!! — Jude Jagger (@JudeJagger) August 25, 2017

One and only Dr Aristo,Evil spirit General,Father of the homies,Life patron of Sub republic.Congrats Sir may almighty be with you — Beejay14 (@AkintayoBanji) August 25, 2017

Nwokorobia Agu, the gentle lion that kills two at a time; the polynymous full-options Ezemmuo, I wish you showers and sunshine. Regards pic.twitter.com/344qvw7SEq — Toyosi Tub-thumper (@toyosilagos) August 25, 2017

@DrJoeAbah. Ezenmuo. Ogene Ebeano. Chief Evil Spirit. Dr. Aristo. DG of Everything. Coolest Uncu on Twitter. God bless you Sir. THANK YOU. — Sam Hart (@hartng) August 25, 2017

Family

@DrJoeAbah Congrats Bro Joe.Proud of you.No more taking pay cuts and late salaries. Mama can finally relax that no "Juju" will harm you 😂 — Tony Abah (@TonyAbah01) August 25, 2017

To Mrs. Abah, we say thank you for putting up with his 12 hours job @bpsr_ng and 24 hours work @Twitter. Enjoy the vacation. GODSPEED . — B.A Adekoya(Jnr) (@tunadekoy) August 25, 2017

Tributes

Best wishes to @DrJoeAbah. Wishing you best in your next plans. We believe there will another intersection with our work soon. — BudgIT Nigeria (@BudgITng) August 25, 2017

“See a man diligent in his work, he will stand before Kings and not obscure men”. Dr Joe fulfilled this scripture. #ThanksDrJoe — Banky (@AdeBanqie) August 25, 2017

@DrJoeAbah Appreciation tweet. Thank you our excellency sir. Here's wishing better days ahead. Thank you for all you've done! #ThanksDrJoe pic.twitter.com/thtLT6e1Rz — Mosopefoluwa Odeseye (@Mosopemi) August 25, 2017

@DrJoeAbah your ability to blend you lr work with the happenings in the social-political world shows your indept knowledge of gd governnance — Abiola Farounbi (@forabiola) August 25, 2017

@DrJoeAbah Your love 4 Nigeria shows in everything u do. Thank u 4 planting trees u know u might never sit under its shade. #ThankYouDrJoe — Her Royal Glamesty (@GlambabeVDA) August 25, 2017

You are destined for better and greater things. Thank you for touching the lives of young people who hitherto saw nothing good in Nigeria. — OLUWAFERANMI 🇳🇬 (@Kingsglaive90) August 25, 2017

@DrJoeAbah Thank you sir. You made me proud of our Civil Service. You showed the beautiful side of us. — Adewale (@kolawoleadara) August 25, 2017

@DrJoeAbah Each day I pray 2 God 2 give m privilege to work closely under someone lik u.Ur leadership and communication skill is out of here — ROYAL MINDS EVENTS (@royalmindsevent) August 25, 2017

We don't agree often, but I admire your zeal, sir. Best wishes in your future endeavour. — Editi Effiòng (@EditiEffiong) August 25, 2017

Baba @DrJoeAbah didn't waste time in changing his bio. That for me is CLASS! #ThanksDrJoe — Seun (The godfather) (@SeunOgungbure) August 25, 2017

@DrJoeAbah you served your country with integrity, discipline, honesty and diligence. Your actions spoke volumes within and without. Thank u — Jonani (@aj_okuk) August 25, 2017

I pray the results of your work endure. We often carry on in our little corners without minding how we could be influencing others. — Toyosi Tub-thumper (@toyosilagos) August 25, 2017

Dear @DrJoeAbah, for taking a 70% pay cut to return to, and serve Nigeria, THANK YOU. #ThanksDrJoe — Dr. Dipo (@OgbeniDipo) August 25, 2017

A thread of a million tweets can not do justice enough to appreciate the breath of fresh air @DrJoeAbah brought to fore. #ThanksDrJoe — SEGA L'éveilleur® (@segalink) August 25, 2017

I celebrate you @DrJoeAbah . I pray you go from @bpsr_ng to greater things in life. Thanks for your inspiring public service/leadership. — Chidi H. Lemchi (@HLemchi) August 25, 2017

In a country rife with inter-ethnic suspicions, he mostly dressed Hausa, tweeted in fluent Yoruba yet his Igbo shone through #ThanksDrJoe — Sam Hart (@hartng) August 25, 2017

Thank you @DrJoeAbah, DG of Everything for, well, Everything that you did as DG of Everything. This is not goodbye. Have a nice vacation. 😊😊 — Sam Hart (@hartng) August 25, 2017

It will be selfish of me to ask you to remain as DG of BPSR @DrJoeAbah I wish you well in future endeavors. It's a brighter life ahead 😇😇 — That_Segzy_Agent™ (@FirstladyIbiene) August 25, 2017

#ThankyouDrJoe for being a teacher friend reformist marriage counsellor etc, you've been exemplary keeping calm even when chaotic @DrJoeAbah — kennygee babe (@kennygee_70) August 25, 2017

This is wat @DrJoeAbah literally did for us all.I won't say U'll be missed cos I know u'll always be der to serve. #ThanksDrJoe #MyHero2017. pic.twitter.com/HklhyRpUmP — Sefiyat Sophie Musa (@CallmeGoldeneye) August 25, 2017

And that's the way to live a life.