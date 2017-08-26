We knew Buhari will attempt to re-arrest Nnamdi Kanu – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said it would resist any attempt to re-arrest its leader, Nnamdi Kanu without a court order.

The Federal Government had asked an Abuja Federal High Court to revoke Kanu’s bail in his felony trial.

The application was based on the grounds that Kanu violated his bail conditions.

IPOB spokesman, Comrade Emma Powerful, in a statement on Saturday said the group knew the Federal Government will seek to arrest Kanu someday.

Powerful said, “We, the Indigenous People of Biafra, and its leadership worldwide under the command and leadership of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, wish to place the whole world on notice regarding the illegal and wholesome undemocratic moves by APC government led by Major General Muhammadu Buhari to re-arrest our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who committed no crime known to the laws of the Nigerian state.

“This dangerous path of intimidation smacks of state sponsored terrorism designed to silence free speech and infringe on our rights to peaceful assembly.

“Merely asserting that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is a threat to the Nigerian government is not a crime unless accompanied by legally definable crime or offence.

“The Muhammadu Buhari led administration must know that threats and more threats heaped upon intimidation after intimidation do not wash with IPOB.

“Before Buhari decides to make a move to arrest our leader, he must first go to court to obtain a court order, else it will be resisted by millions of IPOB members.

“This singular act by Major General Muhammadu Buhari led Federal Government of Nigeria is as we have predicted.

“We knew this day would come, so we are well prepared for it.

“As soon as the illegal, unconstitutionally draconian conditions of the bail were spelt out by Justice Binta Nyako, we knew such a day would come when they will use the cover of broken bail condition to launch an attack.

“Federal Government must do exactly what IPOB did, after all the matter is before a court of competent jurisdiction.

“When IPOB complained about the inhumane bail conditions, we were advised to approach the court for variation.”