FA fines Cristiano Ronaldo £50,000, slams him with two-match ban

After breaking a fan’s phone earlier this year, Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly received a £50,000 fine and a two-match ban from the FA.

Last season, when he stormed down the tunnel following Manchester United’s loss to Everton at Goodison Park, Ronaldo seemed to slap the hand of Jacob Harding, destroying the boy’s phone.

According to The Mirror, the FA has concluded their investigation and awarded Ronaldo a substantial fine and suspension.

Last month, while the investigation was still going on, it was said that Ronaldo would accept a charge of improper behavior from the FA, but he was determined to fight a possible ban.

Now that he has been suspended, it remains to be seen if he will contest the sanction imposed.

The charge comes only one day after he finished his second stint with Manchester United following a sensational interview in which he criticized the club.

United confirmed on Tuesday evening that Ronaldo’s contract had been terminated by “mutual consent.”

After his actions at Goodison Park in April, Ronaldo posted an apology to his Instagram page.

‘It’s never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing,’ he wrote.

‘Nevertheless, we always have to be respectful, patient and set the example for all the youngsters who love the beautiful game.

‘I would like to apologise for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair play and sportsmanship.’

The 37-year-old was interviewed by police in relation to alleged assault and criminal damage and received a caution for his behaviour.

Ronaldo also looked to apologise to Harding in person, but the mother of the 14-year-old autistic boy Sarah Kelly refused, leading to a 10-minute phone call, with Kelly later branding the superstar as ‘arrogant’.

‘He asked me if I would like to come down and meet his family,’ she told The Mirror. He said, “I’m not a bad dad”. I said to him, “I never said you were a bad dad”.

‘He said, “I had a terrible upbringing, I lost my dad”. I said to him, “Everybody has a sob story Ronaldo, I lost my dad young, I’ve had cancer”.

‘He kept calling me Jack and didn’t even know my name and I said, “My name is Sarah” and he said, “Oh, Sarah, I’m sorry”.

‘He never referred to Jacob by his name either, it was always “the boy”. “I know the boy’s got problems”, he said. I told him, “He hasn’t got a problem, he has a disability, you’re the one with the problem”.

Sarah described Ronaldo as the ‘most arrogant man I’ve ever spoken to’ and feels that he has ‘got away with it’.

The Merseyside mother said at the time that she planned to take legal action against the star.