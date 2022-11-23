Kanye West asks Donald Trump to be his running mate in the 2024 US elections

Kanye West intends to run for president of the United States, with former President Donald Trump as his running mate.

The rapper-turned-fashion designer recently stated his ambition to run for President of the United States in 2024. Ye also disclosed that Milo Yiannopoulos, a controversial alt-right broadcaster, will be working on his campaign.

Despite the outrage from his recent anti-Semitic and anti-Black rants, Kanye West is moving forward and has chosen a running mate.

On Wednesday morning, November 23, the G.O.O.D. Music and Yeezy creator took to Twitter to announce a meeting with Trump, Ye’s opponent during his failed 2020 presidential campaign.

“First time at Mar-a-Lago,” Kanye West wrote, claiming he met Donald Trump at his Miami estate. He continued noting there was “Rain and traffic,” before admitting, “Can’t believe I kept President Trump waiting.”

After confessing he turned up to their meeting wearing jeans, Kanye made an interesting revelation.

“What you guys think his response was when I asked him to be my running mate in 2024?” he asked, posting a poll. The options were “That’s very Ye,” and “That’s very Nay.”

This is his second presidential bid. In 2020, West ran for president under the banner of the “Birthday Party,” but he was unsuccessful after being on the ballot in only 12 of the 50 states and receiving insufficient votes.

Prior to his presidential run, the rapper openly endorsed Trump and paid a visit to the White House while wearing his famed “Make America Great Again” cap.

Trump, like West, is running for President in 2024 after serving as the 45th President of the United States from 2017 to 2021. They both recently returned to Twitter. Trump was barred from the platform following the January 6th protests in the US Capitol, while West was barred for his anti-Semitic beliefs.

