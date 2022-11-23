Kizz Daniel set to perform ‘Buga’ at Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup

Popular singer Kizz Daniel will be performing his song “Buga” at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The 28-year-old shared images of himself and his supporters at the event under the hashtag “Buga” on Instagram on Wednesday, where he also disclosed the timing of his performance.

He wrote: “I will be live on FIFA stage at 7 pm Naija Time 🇳🇬 (9 pm AST ) UNITING THE WORLD WITH MUSIC & FOOTBALL #fifaworldcup2022 #qatar2022 #afroclassicworldtour2022🎙 #buga.”

On Tuesday morning, Kizz Daniel posted an Instagram story announcing his arrival in Qatar and showing off some of the fun he was having with the 2022 FIFA World Cup staff.

Those anticipating his performance at the tournament’s opening ceremony on November 20 with fellow Nigerian performer CKay were alarmed when he did not show up.

While it was previously reported that the opening ceremony will take place on November 20, the ‘Buga’ artist revealed on Friday, November 11 that his performance date would be November 23.

Kizz Daniel, whose given name is Daniel Anidugbe, had already indicated interest in performing his signature song, “Buga,” at the World Cup even before he was officially announced as a performer.

On June 23, shortly after the debut of the music video, which went viral, Kizz Daniel tweeted:

“God I want to perform BUGA for World Cup with a mass choir help me say amen #qatar2022worldcup.”

