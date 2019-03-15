Fans rallied to have Danai Gurira’s name credited on the new ‘Avengers: Endgame’ poster and we love it!

Marvel released the official trailer for the eagerly anticipated Avengers: Endgame on Thursday, and boy the internet devolved into an excited cacaphony. The trailer was accompanied by a new movie poster that featured all our surviving heroes post-Thanos annihilating finger snap. ALSO: TONY STARK IS ALIVE. That said, many fans, including myself, noticed that Danai Gurira, the Zimbabwean-American actress who plays Dora Milaje general Okoye in Black Panther, was absent from the credits at the top of the poster.

You got to have a meeting with your photoshop team. Danai Gurira isn’t credited on top lol https://t.co/UbFU3pJQGc — Von Don (@VonKnight) March 14, 2019

Odd to not see Danai Guirira’s name on this poster. Made room for every actor but her. #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/9Th7JWoLh6 — Black Girl Nerds (@BlackGirlNerds) March 14, 2019

Though Gurira’s name was on the bottom credit block — along with Gwyneth Paltrow and Benedict Wong — she was the only person featured on the poster who did not receive above-the-title billing. The omission prompted outcry, exacerbated by the fact that Gurira was the only actress of colour to appear on the poster. Seeing fans retweet the original poster while also dragging Marvel for the omission was heartwarming.

Nevertheless, Marvel can’t be entirely blamed for not crediting Gurira in the new poster. Credit billing, as I know it, involves negotiation talks between agents and studios. Basically, money determines how big or small a name appears on a poster. Anyway, Marvel finally fixed it and all was right with the world.

She should have been up there all this time. Check out the official Marvel Studios’ #AvengersEndgame poster. @DanaiGurira #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/5V1veWMxlz — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 14, 2019

Danai Gurira’s Okoye was so instrumental in Black Panther, and she endeared fans with her quick wit and physical stamina. It doesn’t matter if she plays a minor role in the final movie of MCU’s phase three, just give her the credit she deserves. Avengers: Endgame hits theaters April 26, 2019.