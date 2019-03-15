World Kidney Day: Kidney health for everyone, everywhere

The World Kidney Day, an initiative of the International Society of Nephrology (ISN) and the International Federation of Kidney Foundations (IFKF) is commemorated every year on the second Thursday in March. It is a global campaign that aims at increasing awareness of the importance of our kidneys to our health, and of reducing the impact of kidney disease and its associated problems worldwide. Kidney disease awareness is usually represented with the Orange colour, and this year, it is themed, “Kidney Health for Everyone, Everywhere”. With the increasing burden of kidney diseases, the statistics are now a whopping 850million people worldwide estimated to have kidney diseases, with 2.4 million deaths per year caused by chronic kidney diseases and the 11th leading cause of death. The 2019 world kidney day aims at raising awareness of this increasing burden and putting to light the need for strategies for kidney disease prevention and management.

READ MORE FROM CHISOM MBAMA: If president Buhari’s campaign promises are met, the Heathcare sector might have a great boost

Organ health for everyone, everywhere, pushes for Universal health Coverage for prevention and early treatment of kidney diseases, ultimately aimed at ensuring universal, sustainable and equitable access to essential high-quality healthcare, protecting people from health impoverishment and improving equity in health across socioeconomic groups.

Key Messages for the 2019 World Kidney Day are that:
•Diseases of this nature affect approximately 850 million people worldwide and Chronic Kidney Disease is the 11th leading cause of death
•These diseases often arise from the social conditions in which people are born, grow, live and work
•People with lower economic status bear the greatest burden of kidney failure.
•In many settings, treatment is inaccessible due to e.g. high out-of-pocket costs, lack of infrastructure and of specialized health care professionals.
•Kidney disease is unrecognised on many national political agendas leading to kidney care disparities globally.
•More than half of countries with a Non-communicable Disease strategy in place, have no management guidelines or strategy for improving the care of people with Chronic Kidney Disease
•Improving kidney disease prevention and treatment is a cost-effective strategy to prevent or delay end-stage kidney diseases.

The World Kidney Day generally calls on everyone to advocate for concrete measures in every country to improve kidney care, and to ensure preventive measures against kidney diseases.

Chisom Mbama is a Registered Nurse, a Christian blogger and a computer programmer. She also contributes to a yearly children devotional. She can be found on Instagram @chisommbama

