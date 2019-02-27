Article

Funeral palour to sue South Africa pastor who triggered the resurrection challenge

Ressurection

South African twitter was thrown into a frenzy with the resurrection challenge, as footage of an allegedly dead young man, is raised to life by Pastor Alph Lukau of Alleluia ministries, South Africa, emerges.

The circulating video shows a man dressed in white and laid in a coffin. Pastor Lukau is surrounded by a crowd of church members. He reports to the crowd that the young man named Elliot has been dead since Friday. Next, he calls out his name, puts his hands on the young man, and he sits up in the coffin with his eyes and mouth wide open, while the crowd cheers.

The footage resulted in mixed reactions as Pastor Lukau church faithfuls insist the miracle is a notable one, while others say that the miracle was staged.

READ MORE: Daddy Freeze, Gbile Akanni; see the 100 most influential people in Nigerian Christian ministry

However, Kings and Queens funeral service whose hearse was hired for the supposed stunt. say they are in the process of taking legal action, for the ‘malicious damage’ to their image. Below is a full statement from Kings and Queens Funeral Services.

 “As kings and Queens Funeral Services, we would like to distance ourselves from the supposed resurrection of a deceased man by Hallelujah Ministries who allegedly was at our mortuary. We were approached by alleged family members of the deceased who informed us they had encountered a dispute with a different funeral service provider and would like to use our transport services which we offered them.

We did not supply the coffin neither did we store the deceased at our mortuary and no paperwork was processed by Kings and Queens Funerals. As a Funeral Services Provider we offer services without documentation neither do we repatriate bodies without any paperwork.

We are in the process of taking legal action for this malicious damage to our image.

To all our beloved clients and prospective clients, thank you for the continued support during this confusing time. We continue to strive for excellence as your preferred funeral services provider that offers a service that gives you honour, dignity, and comfort.”

 

 

 

 

Tags: , ,

About The Author

Chisom Mbama is a Registered Nurse, a Christian blogger and a computer programmer. She also contributes to a yearly children devotional. She can be found on Instagram @chisommbama

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Ezinne December 26, 2018

Daddy Freeze, Brother Gbile Akanni, Dr Paul Enenche | See the 100 Most Influential People in Christian Ministry in Nigeria

As we celebrate the coming to earth of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ, we acknowledge the contributions of Nigerian ...

Omoleye Omoruyi December 10, 2018

This is what you need to know about the upcoming Lagos governorship debate

As the 2019 elections draw near, with the governorship election coming up March 2, 2019, The Platform – a governance ...

Oludolapo Adelana December 8, 2018

Timi Dakolo, Kirk Franklin, Chioma Jesus, all the performances that stole our hearts at #TheExperience13 (WATCH)

Praises and prayers rend the heaven as Nigerians in their thousands gathered at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Onikan, Lagos ...

Oludolapo Adelana November 27, 2018

In December, RCCG will feed 50m people in 197 countries

One of the most vilified and misunderstood institutions in Nigeria is the Church. Many people have their reservations about the ...

Oludolapo Adelana November 25, 2018

Osinbajo, Jonathan, Adeboye, Oyedepo, others attend Paul Eneche’s 100,000-seater auditorium dedication (PHOTOS)

Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo, former president Goodluck Jonathan; General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch ...

Oludolapo Adelana November 8, 2018

Real Worship 7.0 to hold on November 30

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Lagos Province XI has rolled out plans for the 7th edition of its ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail