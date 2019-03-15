The Big 5: Nigeria improves on HIV ranking, now fourth worst hit country in the world; Tribunal grants Buhari, APC access to poll items | Other top stories

Here are the stories you should be monitoring today:

NLC urges INEC to ensure credible supplementary polls

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has urged the Independent National Election Commission (INEC) to ensure free, fair, and credible elections in the six states where the process was declared inconclusive and polls rescheduled for Saturday next week. The congress said this in a statement signed by its acting President, Amechi Asugwni, and made available to Premium Times on Thursday.

FG inaugurates presidential inauguration committee

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, has urged members of the 2019 Inter-Ministerial Presidential Inauguration Committee to deliver on its mandate of a successful swearing in. Mustapha made the call on Thursday in Abuja during the inauguration of the committee. He said the committee would in the course of the implementation of its assignment, constitute sub-committees to be headed by Ministers.

I’ll win gov. rerun – Ganduje

Kano state Governor Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje has expressed optimism of winning the March 23 gubernatorial rerun election in the state. Ganduje stated this while addressing a crowd of his supporters on Thursday who gathered to welcome him upon his return from a one-day official visit to Abuja.

He assured Kano people of his unshaken belief he would win in the 23rd March, 2019 rerun elections across some identified polling units as announced by INEC.

Tribunal grants Buhari, APC access to poll items

The All Progressives Congress has asked the presidential election tribunal to grant it permission to inspect documents used for the 2019 presidential elections across the country.

The election held on February 23, and was won by President Muhammadu Buhari of the APC. The main opposition Peoples Democratic Party has rejected the result and is challenging the outcome in court. The APC made the application in an obvious response to the request recently granted the PDP by the tribunal.

Nigeria improves on HIV ranking, now fourth worst hit country in the world

The Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, says Nigeria has moved to the fourth position among countries worst hit by the HIV epidemic.

With an earlier estimate of about 3.2 million people living with HIV, Nigeria was ranked second after South Africa which ranks first with about 7.1 million people living with HIV.

Speaking during a press briefing held after the announcement of the Nigeria HIV/AIDs Indicator and Impact Survey (NAIIS) result on Thursday, Mr Adewole said Nigeria has now moved to the fourth position after South Africa, India and Mozambique following the findings of the survey. The event was held at the Banquet Hall of the State House in Abuja.