Mohamed Salah is Ready to Sacrifice his Champions League Dream for the Premier League Title

The Reds are having a great campaign this season and are strong contenders for the Uefa Champions League and the English Premier League titles.

Liverpool sit second in the premier league, only one point adrift of their rival, Manchester city, who currently top the league.

With eight games to be played, The Reds keep hope alive for their first ever English Premier League cup since 1990. Even though Mohamed Salah desires his first Uefa Champions league cup, He is willing to sacrifice that for the premier league title, which the fans want desperately.

More so, the last time The Reds had their hands on the Champions League cup was in 2004.

If the team wins the big title this season, it would be their sixth. Conversely, the most recent they managed a premier league success was in 1990, hence, the overwhelming craving for the league title by the entire club and fans. The Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has notched 17 league goals and 3 champions league goals this season, he is also on course to achieve both trophies.

Last season, The Egyptian sensation stood a great chance of winning the club continental cup when his team squared off against Real Madrid in the final in Kiev. However, he was forced to exit the match only a few minutes from kick-off following an awful tackle from the Real Madrid defender, Sergio Ramos.

Should Salah win the Uefa champions league, he would be the first Egyptian to manage that feat.

Nevertheless, he is ready to forgo his dream for the Merseyside club’s ambition.

“I will be honest with you, the most prestigious competition for me is the UCL (UEFA Champions League),” Salah told SkySports.

“But the dream for the entire city and the club is the league.

“So, I am happy to sacrifice my dream for their dream but if we win both that would great and this is what we are trying to do.”

“The competition is very tough and we have difficult games left as do they,” he went on.

“All you can do is win your games and hopefully they will fail in one so we can win the title.

“My mind is sharp and there is pressure but I am strong mentally and we just have to keep going.

“We will see what we can do at the end of the season but mentally I am ready for everything.”

Despite Mo Salah’s disposition, The Reds are not ready to stop for anyone in the Uefa Champions League race.

On Wednesday, the team saw off a rambling Bayern Munich side with a phenomenal display, beating them 3 goals to 1 and advancing to the quarter final stage of the Uefa Champions league in style.

With the way the stage is set, it is not far-fetched that a team fired-up in this way is up for any challenge. including, challenging for the Uefa Champions League Cup as well as the English Premier league title.