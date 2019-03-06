There’s nothing Aubameyang wants more than the Golden Boot

Arsenal superstar Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has admitted, on Saturday, that he is chasing the golden boot award. He also acknowledged the presence of other strong contenders in pursuit of the same award in the league. Notwithstanding, he hinted that he is enjoying the challenge.

The Gabon international arrived in England during the last season’s January transfer and has been in the goal scoring mood since then. scoring 10 goals in 13 appearances last season and 26 in 41 appearances this season.

More so, the 29-year-old has notched 16 goals in the premier league and sits third on the goal scorer’s chart. With Sergio Aguero and Mohammad Salah ahead of him, each having 18 and 17goals respectively, while he ties with harry kane, who has 16 goals.

As always, the 29-year-old finds himself aiming for his best form In arsenal this season. He might even go home with a striker’s biggest prize, the Golden Boot.

The Gabonese is not new to doing exploits too, Having won the Golden boot in Bundesliga in the 2016/2017 season at Borussia Dortmund. When he Netted a breakthrough 31 goals to beat his sorest rival, the Bayern Munich Robert Lewandowski, with just a goal difference, to clinch the Award.

The stellar forward is also the Bundesliga’s African all-time scorer.

After a phenomenal stint in the Bundesliga, where he scored 97 goals in just 143 appearances. The only African close to that figure is Tony Yeboah, who required 223 appearances to score 96 times.

Aubameyang on saturday explained through his club’s website, that he keeps a close watch on the fixtures of his Golden Boot competitors:

“Yes, of course,” he said in a pre-match comment, “I always watch on my phone after the game, of course! You know that feeling, you have to check. It’s not like in Germany. In Germany, okay, I knew that I had to check if Lewandowski scored! But here I have to check all the games for so many people.”

“But it’s cool, it’s nice and it’s a great challenge for a striker when you have a lot of good strikers in other teams.[Harry Kane] is playing for Spurs. But, I know he was playing for Arsenal before!”

“But I look at him because I know he’s a good striker and he scores goals a lot, a lot, a lot. So always when I check, he is always scoring.”The Arsenal forward failed to add to his tally on Saturday, at the wembley stadium, despite winning a penalty shoot out. The poor spot kick from the 29-year-old in the match against Tottenham left him on the same goal tally.”

However, the striker will earnestly be looking to get back to scoring ways, when His team squares off against Manchester United in their next league game.