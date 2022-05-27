FCMB offers up to ₦30m auto loan to make vehicle ownership easy

To encourage and simplify vehicle ownership for personal use by millions of Nigerians, First City Monument Bank (FCMB) now offers auto loans of up to ₦30 million at a reduced interest rate.  The FCMB auto loan supports acquiring brand new and pre-owned vehicles (popularly known as “Tokunbo”), with ₦500,000 as the minimum loan amount that a customer can access for a repayment duration of up to 5 years. 
 
This affirms FCMB’s commitment to improving the social well-being of individuals and enhancing access to credit for higher standard of living for families.
 
Commenting on the unique value proposition, Divisional Head, Personal Banking of the Bank, Shamsideen Fashola, said, “vehicle ownership is one of the most exciting moments in a person’s life. Yet, many people struggle to save up for a long time to make this dream come true. To bridge this gap, we created a value proposition that is flexible, convenient and empowers individuals, families and businesses to achieve the dream of vehicle ownership.

“Nigerians can now finance their dream vehicle with an auto loan from FCMB at a low-interest rate with monthly or yearly payment options depending on their income. We, therefore, urge the populace, including, but not limited to salaried individuals, to take advantage of this opportunity to fulfil their vehicle ownership dream.”
 
FCMB Auto Loan empowers qualified Nigerians to part-finance the purchase of brand-new and pre-owned vehicles while spreading the repayment between one and five years. The loan, which is dependent on the type of vehicle to be purchased, is open to salaried individuals and self-employed Nigerians. 
 
According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the number of registered vehicles in Nigeria is 13 million. However, vehicle ownership in the country has been declining because of increased prices. This is due to foreign exchange and importation challenges, leading to a drastic reduction in purchasing power and sales decline in the auto industry. 
 
A purpose beyond profit commercial banking institution, First City Monument Bank is a member of FCMB Group Plc, led by Ladi Balogun as Group Chief Executive. The Bank is committed to COVID-19 recovery, income equality and poverty reduction by easing credit constraints to disadvantaged individuals and small businesses. The intervention of FCMB in the automobile sector aligns with Goals 3 and 10 of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which focus on well-being and reduced inequalities.

Tags:

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Sponsor May 27, 2022

The TECNOxNigerianIdol story in pictures

Number one smartphone brand in Nigeria TECNO, was the official smartphone partner for the just concluded Nigerian Idol season 7. ...

Sponsor May 26, 2022

Loneliness may be due to Mental Health condition – 9mobile health talk series reveals

Nigeria’s caring telecom company, 9mobile, has held its 5th health talk series with a focus on Loneliness and Mental Health ...

Sponsor May 26, 2022

Best of Champions League football comes alive on GOtv pop-up Channel 38

There will be no love lost between Liverpool and Real Madrid on Saturday night when the two teams battle for ...

Sponsor May 26, 2022

The INFINIX NOTE 12 VIP launched on a luxury yacht

Infinix is back with another Note series and the level of innovation and high-performance features are more than impressive. For ...

Sponsor May 20, 2022

UBA upgrades Chatbot features, as Leo launches service on Instagram, Google Business Chat

Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has announced the expansion of the services of Leo, its Artificial Intelligence ...

Sponsor May 20, 2022

Don’t be too late, TECNO is offering you an all-expense paid trip to Kenya

Nobody will pass off a chance to win an all-expense paid trip to KENYA with the winner of Nigerian Idol ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail