FG should have allowed S’East governors interface with Kanu – Fayose

Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose has condemned the operation python dance being embarked upon by the Army in the South-East.
Fayose in a series of tweets said the Federal Government should have allowed South East governors speak with IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu and resolve the issues.
He also stated that if Northern governors were allowed to resolve Arewa Youth threats, South East governors should be allowed to handle Kanu.
He said, “For whatever reasons, the FG should have allowed the Southeast govs to interface with Kanu and resolve issues instead of this show of force.
“If Northern govs were allowed to resolve the Arewa Youths threat that d Igbos should leave d North, why not allow SE govs to resolve Kanu’s?”
He also took a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari saying, “Sign that all is not well is a situation where a President presides over the FEC meeting and it becomes a breaking news.”
I am not against d biafra I jst about to put my ego down ND state d fact I am all for biafra biafra till I die but right now Wat we need is agreement between both parties bcoz to the mighty Kanu Wat u available to do is obverse u may say y so America is on war battle in case if North Korea attack now most prominent country in Europe are war prepared so Wat do u think will happen if a civil war broke in Nigeria right now we are talking of plunder ND d end off Nigeria bcoz d world is already eyeing Nigeria to plunder us so plz ND plz sir am not trying to teach u Wat to do bcoz I believe u are most thoughtful in that aspect so I tell u to fight a cause that u name will b remember forever not as d man who unknowingly invite intruder ND plunder in to d country but as a man who open a new Nigeria
I am from warri in delta state even though I don’t like how this present country situation is I still av to state d fact dat on no account must biafra b compared to Boko Haram ND nigerdelta militant dat will b a very wrong issue bcoz even if Boko Haram is deadly at least dey are still a secret army who can’t name a particular place as it headquarters so with due respect Mr fayose even though I don’t much accept d way u criticised Mr President I still admire ur courage to stand against all odds ND speak ur mind not out of fear kudos to u sir but Wat I will beg of u is dat right now separation is not d right word bcoz we may think it’s not our problem North Korea and USA are on d brink of war in short ww3 China is on d brink of putting and end to cars automobile that run with fuel Cameroon army are killing our citizens in bakasi xenophobia in South Africa diseases in some Africa country and might I remember u that China are country dat does Wat he says he will do so right now a country uncivilized undemocratic unresourceful like Nigeria if we dare try to split right now ND d fact I state above happen Wat do u think is d faith of Nigeria it’s d end of a great country ND I hope a well wishes citizens of Nigeria will not want such for his or her esteem fatherland or motherland
Mr fayose sir the problem at hand cannot b solved by the southeast government alone otherwise we are looking at another group of militant I may not b well educated but in a already democracy government there is freedom of speech I agree wit dat but is there any law for ordinary civilians to create a personal army no that is a threat to the already formed government ND let me remind u sir don’t b biased in ur assessing d situation u av to b netrueal bcoz I see u are thinking from their perspective