FG increases number of passengers per flight for international carriers | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

The Federal Government has approved the increase of passengers per flight for international airlines from 116 passengers to 200 with a total of 25, 200 seats per week for both Lagos and Abuja airports.

The development was communicated in a statement by the Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Musa Nuhu, on Sunday.

According to the statement, the federal government approved capacity increase to ‘All Foreign Airline Operators Flying Into Nigeria’ through the Air Operators Letter (AOL) dated October 2 effective date of the updated flight schedule.

International flights only operate at Abuja and Lagos airports and Lagos records 11 to 12 flights daily while Abuja records seven flights.

Ondo Government directs workers to resume duties after months of remote working

The Ondo Government has directed all civil servants to resume work at their duty posts on Monday.

The order was directed at those in grade level 1 to 12, who had been working remotely for over five months due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

IGP bans FSARS, other police tactical units from stop-and-search duties

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu has banned officers of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) and other Tactical Squads of the Force from carrying out patrols, stop and search duties, checkpoints, mounting of roadblocks, traffic checks, etc – with immediate effect.

A statement by Deputy Commisioner of Police, Frank Mba, on Sunday said, “In addition, no personnel of the Force is authorized to embark on patrols or tactical assignments in mufti. They must always appear in their police uniforms or approved tactical gear.

“The IGP’s directives come against the backdrop of findings by the leadership of the Force that a few personnel of the Tactical Squads hide under disguise to perpetrate all forms of illegality, contrary to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), Code of Conduct and Rules of Engagement establishing the squads,” the statement read.

Davido signs first female artist, Liya

Nigerian superstar, Davido announced the signing of a female artist identified as Liya.

Liya had released a new Afro-pop single, titled ‘Be My Vibe’ a few weeks prior to the signing.

The DMW/30BG label has signed acts like Lil Frosh, Ayanfe, Deinde and King Ajaa over the past one year.

Watch Liya’s single here:

NCDC confirms 58 new COVID-19 cases

