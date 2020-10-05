#EndSARS: Buharists are here again, this time to teach us the Yoruba culture

If we wanted to learn about culture and tradition, we would have pushed for it to become compulsory in primary and high school. But when we have ‘special people’ trying to distract us from a topic at a particular time, we know hypocrisy is at play again.

Today on social media, while Nigerians are using their voices to demand police accountability and put an end to impunity, indiscriminate killing, brutality, extortion, some other Nigerians think it is time to play the ‘respect your elders’ card, and Wizkid‘s reply to President Muhammadu Buhari‘s tweet is the genesis.

 

Buhari had wished US President Donald Trump and his wife a speedy recovery, while Nigerians protested the evil cult Nigerian Police unit, Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) have become and Wizkid added his voice with others Nigerians who said that incident is not his business for now.

The highpoint of Wizkid’s tweet has created the ‘Old Man’ trend.

Some Nigerians have taken the opportunity to educate Wizkid, his fans, and other Nigerians on the need to be respectful. They place their argument on the fact that Wizkid came off as disrespectful and because of his influence, he may be creating a culture for the younger generation which will hold no regard for the elderlies.

READ ALSO – #EndSARS: Nigerian celebrities have joined the fight against police brutality and a protest is underway

However, if we can do a poll asking Nigerians to answer, honestly, how many times they have been very respectful to the president, you will be surprised at the answers you would get. Choosing to ignore Wizkid’s entire message and focusing only on him being ‘disrespectful’ shows another level of hypocrisy among Nigerians.

The cruz of Wizkid’s tweet is for the President to respond to the trends and act accordingly, knowing that young Nigerians are the target, and the #EndSARS trend did not start just yesterday.

But, the culture-respect argument is just a distraction, especially when you consider that the topic can be brought up after we have dealt with the issue at hand.

Let us introduce to the Guardians of the ‘Nigerian culture’:

The conversation continues and won’t end anytime soon. What do you think about this?

